The 8th Biennial Quilt Show will be held this weekend at the Sutter Youth Organization building located at 7780 Butte House Rd. in Sutter.
The event is hosted by the Sutter Buttes Quilt Guild, a group which currently consists of 40 members who routinely provide blankets for cancer and dialysis patients, victims of domestic violence, and local fire departments. Most recently, the group’s efforts have focused on collecting quilts for Maui fire survivors and the funds raised at the upcoming show will be used to help finance these endeavors.