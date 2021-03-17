The Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust is raising money for its “Save the Calendar Fund.”
“With the pandemic crises still at hand, we are still more than ever trying to keep our commitment to protect the conservation lands in and around the Sutter Buttes, but like all businesses, we are feeling the impact of what the pandemic has caused,” according to a release from the land trust. “In order to keep our commitment, we are determined to continue with several of our traditional programs, such as the yearly SBRLT Calendar.”
Each year, the land trust hosts a photography contest for professional and amateur photographers to submit photos of the Sutter Buttes and the surrounding area to be featured in the calendar, which has been produced for more than 17 years.
The SBRLT relies on proceeds from the sale of the calendar to help support its mission and is asking for support to keep the calendar alive.
All donations received between now and March 21 will go to the “Save the Calendar Fund.”
“We appreciate any amount you can give towards our efforts and would like to offer a small token of our appreciation for certain amounts given,” it was stated in the letter. “And as an added bonus this year, your donation will enter you into a drawing for a prize gift box with lots of Sutter Buttes engraved items valued at $80. The gift box is graciously donated by our partner, LaserArt by Blueray Concepts.”
For more information or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/3bTNcr8.