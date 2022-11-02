Officials with the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust announced recently that the trust received a renewed accreditation with the nationwide Land Trust Accreditation Commission.

The trust, originally incorporated in 1989 as the Middle Mountain Foundation to protect the Sutter Buttes, helps to conserve farm and range lands, protects important habitat areas, and maintains “open spaces of cultural and historic significance for the people of Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties,” officials said.

