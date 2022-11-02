Officials with the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust announced recently that the trust received a renewed accreditation with the nationwide Land Trust Accreditation Commission.
The trust, originally incorporated in 1989 as the Middle Mountain Foundation to protect the Sutter Buttes, helps to conserve farm and range lands, protects important habitat areas, and maintains “open spaces of cultural and historic significance for the people of Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties,” officials said.
The “rigorous” application review process that the trust had to go through ensures that it meets all national standards and practices of the Land Trust Alliance. Officials with the trust said the accreditation “provides assurances” that the trust’s conservation easement lands will be forever protected.
“Renewing our accreditation shows Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust’s ongoing commitment to permanent land conservation in Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties,” Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust Executive Director Alyssa Lindman said in a statement. “North Butte peak is now protected forever, and we’re currently negotiating several conservation easements along our local rivers, including riparian forests, oak woodlands and agricultural lands.
“Many of us don’t reflect upon the significance of the landscape we drive through, but each part of our region plays a role in supporting our diverse environment – ranging from food production and storm water filtration to wildlife habitat, scenic views and recreation. Our organization works to conserve public and private lands that are not developed.”
The Land Trust Alliance coordinates a network of more than 450 accredited land trusts across the U.S.
“It is exciting to recognize Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust’s continued commitment to national standards by renewing this national mark of distinction,” Melissa Kalvestrand, executive director of the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, said in a statement. “Donors and partners can trust the more than 450 accredited land trusts across the country are united behind strong standards and have demonstrated sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship.”
According to the Land Trust Alliance’s most recent National Land Trust Census, the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust is one of 1,363 land trusts in the country.