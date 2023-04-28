Alcoholic Anonymous (AA) is a support-based group famous for its implementation of the “12 step” recovery mode. This program has been credited for helping guide and support thousands of addicts and their families on their journey to sobriety.
On May 13, the area’s local Alcoholics Anonymous community will be holding a special event known as the Sutter Buttes Roundup. Organizers said that this annual event has been going on for the past 26 years and is geared toward fellowship and celebration.
This year’s Sutter Buttes Roundup will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 13 at Ettle Hall in Yuba City. Ettle Hall is located inside the Sutter County Museum at 1333 Butte House Rd.
The event will feature speaker meetings, lunch, dinner, a raffle, and an online quiz game for all to participate in. Registration is $15 at the door, or guests can pre-register for $12 by sending a check to Sutter Buttes Roundup: PO Box 925 Yuba City, CA 95992-925.
For more information, contact Jerry S. at 530-870-1278.