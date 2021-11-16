Sutter United Methodist Church will restore a nearly century old tradition on Thursday as the church brings back its annual turkey dinner fundraiser.
“Unfortunately because of COVID-19 we did not host a dinner last year,” said event organizer Sarah Pryor. “We are going to host the dinner again this year. The dinner will be drive-through.”
According to Pryor, students from Sutter High School’s Future Business Leaders of America will be volunteering during the event to take orders and donations in addition to distributing meals.
“We will be having turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, giblet gravy, rolls and pumpkin pie for dessert,” said Pryor.
The church is asking for a $10 donation for an adult dinner and $5 donation for a child’s dinner, said Pryor, and a portion of proceeds from the event will be used to purchase a new sign for the front of the church.
“Usually our dinner raised enough money to pay our insurance cost for the year,” said Pryor.
Pryor said Sutter Methodist Church was once a very large church but they are now a congregation of about 20 members who love the church and the role it has played in Sutter.
“We might only have 20 members, but we feed over 300 people at our turkey dinner,” said Pryor.
The 96th annual drive-through dinner will be served from 2-7 p.m. at the church, located at 7751 South Butte Road, Sutter.
For more information, call Pastor Bill Oxarart at 530-755-0150 or Pryor at 530-632-8817.