A new Sutter County Health and Human Services director was appointed Tuesday by the Sutter County Board of Supervisors.
Taking over as director will be Sarah Eberhardt-Rios, who was the Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health Branch manager. According to Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith, Eberhardt-Rios has “extensive experience in local and state health and human services programming.”
Eberhardt-Rios will take over for Nancy O’Hara, who retired in 2021. Former Assistant County Administrative Officer Shawne Corley was serving as interim director, Smith said.
“I am humbled by the opportunity to support our excellent health and human services programs, the community members and residents that we serve, and our outstanding Health and Human Services staff,” Eberhardt-Rios said after her appointment. “I am thankful for the opportunity to serve Sutter County and will do my best in service to the community.”
Sutter County Health and Human Services, which is “largely funded” by the state and federal government, is the “umbrella department” for Sutter County’s social services programs, Smith said.
“The department oversees behavioral health, substance use, public health, homelessness, child and adult welfare, in-home supportive services, public authority, public guardian and public assistance and employment services,” Smith said in a statement. “The department operates the only Behavioral Health Services program in the state that covers two counties.”
Smith said Eberhardt-Rios has a bachelor’s degree with an emphasis in biology and a master’s degree in public administration.
“She has 20 years of experience working in programs that serve the community, supporting individuals and families with behavioral health conditions, homelessness, and advocating for community health services,” Smith said.