To support Sutter County’s effort in combating homelessness, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Friday sent a letter to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to call for an “extraordinary session of the California Legislature” to address the issue.
The letter follows a similar request sent on Jan. 7 by Republicans in the state Legislature, including state Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Sen. Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff.
In its letter, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors said the county “has worked in good faith with non-profit agencies, faith-based organizations, homeless advocates, the business community, other local government agencies in our region, and the state of California, to address the growing problem of homelessness here.”
The county claims, despites its best efforts, that homeless numbers have continued to rise. The supervisors said the “state is downright lousy at providing shelter.”
In the letter, the supervisors point to the success of an emergency shelter program and the state’s Homekey program in the county, which utilizes funding provided by the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, to provide an affordable housing option for vulnerable citizens in California.
“Our award-winning emergency shelter program has placed nearly 100 people in permanent housing since 2019, and we accepted a Home Key (sic) grant for close to $7 million to purchase a vacant hotel for affordable rental housing that we turned over to Habitat for Humanity to manage – providing 60 new low-cost rental units serving largely seniors, the disabled, and veterans,” the county said in the letter to the governor. “We recently celebrated the opening of a new 40-unit subsidized apartment complex targeting the chronically homeless who are dealing with mental illness and other issues.”
Yuba City, the county seat of Sutter County, recently turned down a Homekey project that would have provided 130 low-income apartment units through the same Habitat for Humanity program praised in the letter.
In the project that was recently rejected by the city, Bonanza Inn, located at 1001 Clark Ave. in Yuba City, would have been converted into a gated community for affordable housing that would have primarily served the elderly and disabled veterans.
The city said it had rejected the project, in part, out of fears of tax revenue loss.
“The City would be committing to a 55-year project. Setting aside the uncertainty of the financial viability of the project to be self-sustaining for 55 years, the City would also lose about $250,000 a year in existing Transient Occupancy Tax and property tax that the business currently generates,” Yuba City Mayor Dave Shaw previously said in a statement announcing the city’s decision. “That’s approximately $14 million in potential lost tax revenue alone. While our heart strings are definitely pulled, we can’t ignore that we will be losing significant revenue. We must be absolutely clear on what the additional costs and obligations to taxpayers might be before moving forward with any Homekey project.”
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, who had been working on the Bonanza Inn project and who has worked on other similar successful projects in the region, said those numbers are misleading. He said the Transient Occupancy Tax shouldn’t have been a factor in the city’s decision because there are other hotels in the area and others planned that would take on anyone who otherwise would have stayed at Bonanza Inn.
“I don’t think that’s really a factor. I would really challenge that as something that’s realistic,” Hale said. “I’m sure they are paying a lot more for law enforcement protection for the homeless than what they would be losing from revenue from TOT. Homelessness is costing the city more than any revenue lost from Bonanza would have been.”
Residents near the Bonanza Inn were fearful of an increase in property value loss and what the effects the project may have had on their neighborhood.
“We are surrounded by the less fortunate and it’s time to evaluate the direction the city is going,” a resident who lives near the Bonanza Inn said during a Yuba City City Council meeting last month. “Do we want the center of our town to be a constant reminder of low economy? I would think any new business looking at a new location would have second thoughts for a bright future close to the proposed project. We need to pump up revenue and encourage business growth. It would make more sense in a place where there was planned development, not in the center of Yuba City.”
Addressing the community’s concerns about what the Bonanza project would have meant for those in the surrounding neighborhood, Hale pointed to a reason often given in situations involving low-income housing.
“I think what it’s really about is NIMBYism,” Hale previously told the Appeal.
In its letter to Newsom, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors said homelessness is too big of an issue for any community to handle on its own.
“An extraordinary session of the Legislature addressing just homelessness would place the matter squarely before the legislative body with ultimate authority in providing resources and guidance for mental health services, drug and alcohol programs, affordable housing, emergency shelter, homeless encampment cleanup,” the letter said. “Communities need clarity on what can be done when homeless individuals in California refuse shelter and programs to assist them get housed. What can California do to provide affordable housing? What are the best models? What is working anywhere? There will be large differences of opinion on what the underlying reasons are for homelessness, and large differences of opinion on what solutions are viable, but it would focus everyone’s attention on the growing humanitarian problem.”
Republicans letter
On Jan. 7, Republican members of the state Legislature sent a similar letter to Newsom calling for action to address homelessness.
In their letter, the legislators said that since 2018, California has spent about $10.1 billion on homelessness, leading to what they considered “endless state, local, and federal efforts and countless tax dollars spent to fix it.”
“California has been throwing money at this problem for decades but it keeps getting worse,” Gallagher previously said in a statement on the issue. “The Governor needs to call for an Extraordinary Session to look for real reform, not just the short sided focus on homelessness we’ve seen for years. Throwing money at the issue will not make it go away. We can and must do better.”
The lawmakers said the following four categories should be addressed in the special session:
– Assessment and Accountability of Homelessness Programs. The lawmakers believe the state has spent too much money on homelessness over the years with little evidence of success or accountability. The legislators want to “thoroughly assess the problems afflicting California’s homeless population” and “act to improve accountability for fixing California’s disconnected and dysfunctional programs.”
– Focus and Improvement of Homelessness Programs. Similar to the first category, the lawmakers are seeking a coordinated effort in addressing homelessness with more transparency on where money is going.
– Prioritize New Funds on Building Critical Infrastructure for Homelessness Programs. In the letter, the lawmakers said the state is facing a shortage of inpatient psychiatric bed capacity and its mental health workforce. The legislators said they want to “close this mental health treatment bed and workforce deficit in order to properly care for the tens of thousands of homeless persons in need.”
– Targeted Prevention & Emergency Services. Lawmakers said California’s homelessness prevention programs “show little evidence of success or accountability” for helping those who may become homeless.