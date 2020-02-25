Since mid-January, candidates running for positions in Sutter County spent over $100,000 more on their respective campaigns than their counterparts in Yuba County, according to the most recent financial documents submitted last week.
Local candidates recently submitted documents outlining their campaign finances for the period of Jan. 19 through Feb. 15. The most recent period will likely be the final financial documents each candidate submits before the upcoming primary election on March 3, unless they receive a donation of $1,000 or more, which requires them to fill out and submit a form within 24 hours.
In total, eight candidates running for three available seats in Sutter County raised $113,418 in monetary contributions and spent $143,921 on their campaigns. On the other side of the river, 11 candidates running for five available seats in Yuba County raised $25,718 and spent $40,060 during the same period.
Sutter County
–Running for the District 1 supervisor position are incumbent Ron Sullenger and Nick Micheli.
Sullenger raised $11,024 in monetary contributions during the most recent period. His largest contributors included Del Wayne Estates ($1,500), Amarjit S. Phagura ($1,000), and Ranjit Davit ($1,000).
His largest expense went toward Axiom Strategies ($7,380) for campaign consultants.
Micheli raised $18,673 in monetary contributions. His biggest donors included BSB Ranch ($1,000), Jagjit Singh Powar ($1,000), P.S. Gosal Farms ($1,000), Capital Farms Inc ($1,000), Kullar Farms ($1,000), Gurnam Pamma ($1,000) and Richland Enterprises ($1,000).
His largest expenses went to Smart Marketing ($10,225) for campaign consultants; Signworx ($3,717) for signs; Premier Print and Mail ($2,365) for mailhouse and postage; and Outfront Media ($1,585) for a billboard.
–For the District 4 supervisor race, candidates include Karm Bains, Stacy Brookman and Tej Maan.
Bains raised $16,500 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. His largest donors included Craig W. Dress ($5,000), Didar Singh Bains ($3,000), Alfred Montna ($2,500), the Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3 ($1,500), Likbir Lucky Bains ($1,000), and Recology Inc. ($1,000).
His biggest expenses went toward Tab Communications, Inc. ($30,622) for campaign mailers, campaign consulting, campaign shirts and social media ads; USPS ($8,351) for postage and mailers; A-Applied ($7,749) for mailers and handouts; Sapphire Marketing Group ($4,190) for campaign consulting and a meet and greet; and Capitol City Research ($2,358) for campaign polling and research.
Brookman raised $6,724 in monetary contributions between Jan. 19 and Feb. 15. His most notable contributions came from Chavez Farm Labor Contractor, Inc. ($2,000), JSS Sutter LLC DBA Sutter Smoke Shop ($2,000), Jagjit Singh Powar ($1,000) and Recology Inc PAC ($1,000).
His largest expenses were to Point Blank Political LLC ($6,051) for phone banks, campaign literature, mailings and information technology costs; Bustos Media Holdings, LLC ($1,080) for radio airtime and production costs; and Punjabi Radio USA Inc. ($1,000) for radio airtime and production costs.
Maan raised $11,124 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. His biggest donors included Charanjit Kang ($2,150), Naranderjit S. Dulai ($1,000), Kaile and Kang, LLC dba Circle A ($1,000), New Legend, Inc ($1,000), Shahi Farms ($1,000), and Vanco Truck and Auto Plaza ($1,000).
His biggest expenses went to Bieber Communications ($8,741) for campaign literature and postage; Cliff Wagner Consulting ($2,519) for campaign consultants, information technology costs, office expenses and postage; USPS ($2,264) for postage; Meri Movsisyan ($2,000) for campaign paraphernalia; and Punjabi Radio USA Inc. ($2,000) for radio airtime and production costs.
–In the District 5 supervisor race, incumbent Mat Conant is running against Sarb Thiara and John Buckland.
Conant raised $27,465 in monetary contributions during the most recent period. His biggest donations came from RMR Farms, Inc ($2,000), Rancho Del Rio Huller ($1,000), David L Rai ($1,000), George M Carpenter ($1,000), Stephen Waltz ($1,000), and M Randy Mclaughlin ($1,000).
His most notable expenses went toward Smart Marketing and Public Affairs ($12,684) for campaign consulting, deposit for fundraiser, mailers and handouts, signs, phone polling, postage and social media; Signworx ($3,683) for signs; Hillcrest Catering ($3,489) for fundraising venue and catering; and USPS ($2,977) for postage and mailing.
Thiara raised $21,908 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors included Bains Farming, LP ($5,000), Gill Insurance Agency ($2,000), Dhillon Brothers Carrier ($1,100), Hilbers Inc ($1,000), and Harpreet Bains ($1,000)
His largest payments went to Tabcommunications, Inc. ($24,185) for campaign literature, office expenses and campaign paraphernalia; C3 Public Strategies, Inc. ($5,561) for campaign consultants; A-Applied ($5,128) for campaign literature; and Printfly Corp ($4,230) for campaign paraphernalia.
Buckland did not file a campaign finance document with the county for the period of Jan. 19 through Feb. 15.
Yuba County
–For the Yuba Water Agency’s available director position on the board, incumbent Charlie Mathews is running against John Nicoletti.
Mathews raised $2,100 in monetary contributions during the most recent period, with his largest contributions coming from John Edmonston ($1,000) and Adrienne Edmonston ($1,000). He also received a contribution from Chris Branscum ($1,000) on Feb. 18.
His largest expense went to Willow Glen ($400) for meetings and appearances.
Nicoletti raised $768 in monetary contributions during the same period, his largest contributor being Thiara Company ($250). The rest of his contributions came in the form of unitemized monetary contributions of less than $100.
His most notable expenses went to Signworx ($371) for campaign signs, and Stuart Gilchrist ($300) for a venue for a meet and greet.
–Running for the available judgeship (office 2) in the county include candidates Melanie Bendorf and Terry Spies.
Bendorf raised $6,820 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. Her largest contributors were Teichert, Inc. and Affiliates ($1,000) Shannon Aldrich ($500), David W. Lanza ($500), and Roy E. Lanza ($500). She also received contributions from herself ($2,000) and Kenneth M. Kamber ($1,000) after the most recent filing period.
Her biggest expenses went toward Smart Marketing and Public Affairs ($8,891) for campaign literature, campaign consultants and information technology costs; Premier Print ($3,687) for campaign literature and postage, delivery and messenger services; U.S. Postal Service ($2,683) for postage, delivery and messenger services; and 4Over, Inc. ($1,882) for campaign literature.
Spies raised $950 in monetary contributions during the same period, her donors being Lothar Klug ($500), Israel Perla ($350), and Donna Rae Corson ($100). She also gave herself a contribution of $300 on Feb. 14 and a loan ($1,500) during the most recent filing period.
Her largest expenses went toward VistaPrint ($1,711) for postcards; and the Territorial Dispatch ($1,038) for newspaper ads.
–Candidates running for District 2 supervisor include incumbent Mike Leahy, Don Blaser and Stephen Heter.
Leahy did not file a campaign finance document with the county for the period of Jan. 19 through Feb. 15.
Blaser raised $795 in monetary contributions during the most recent period, with his biggest contributors being Cowboy BBQ ($200) and Amarjit Cheema ($100) – the rest were unitemized monetary contributions of less than $100.
His largest expense went to Signworx ($919) for campaign literature and mailings.
Heter raised $960 in the most recent period, with the most notable monetary contributions from David S. Reade ($250), Joel L. Heter ($100), Len ReidReynoso ($100), and Cheryl M Irvine ($100).
His largest expense went to Vona Copp ($472) for professional services.
–In the District 3 supervisor race, incumbent Doug Lofton is running against Seth Fuhrer.
Lofton raised $1,500 in monetary contributions, his donors being Teichert, Inc. ($1,000) and Marysville Central Labor Union PAC ($500).
His largest expenses went to Smart Marketing and Public Affairs ($7,831) for campaign consulting and miscellaneous reimbursed expenses; Premier Print ($2,998) for mailhouse and postage; and 4-Over ($1,633) for printing services.
Fuhrer raised $275 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. His biggest donors were Karen A. Troxel ($100) and Gaylord Mailhot ($100).
His largest expenses went to The Shopper ($970) for print ads; and Marie Teria ($500) for fundraising events.
–Candidates running for the District 4 supervisor position include incumbent Gary Bradford and Joe Henderson.
Bradford raised $4,000 during the filing period, with monetary contributions from Pipe Trades District Council #36 PAC ($3,000) and the Marysville Central Labor Council PAC ($1,000). He also received a contribution from Laborers Local 185 PAC ($1,000) on Feb. 23.
His largest expense went to Smart Marketing ($7,596) for campaign consulting, literature and mailings.
Henderson raised $2,250 in monetary contributions during the same period. His biggest donors included Operating Engineers Local Union 3 District 60 PAC ($1,000), and BSB Ranch LLC ($350).
His largest payments went to USPO ($2,840) for postage; Bieber Communications ($2,587) for campaign literature; Cedar Creek ($2,573) for campaign literature; and Cliff Wagner Consulting ($2,036) for campaign consultants.