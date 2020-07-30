The Sutter County Children and Families Commission received $84,895 in grant funds to participate in the state’s Adverse Childhood Experiences’ Aware initiative, which supports Medi-Cal providers to better understand the importance of screening and training to respond with trauma-informed care.
The funding was part of the $14.3 million awarded to 100 organizations throughout California to extend the reach and impact of the ACEs Aware initiative. The grants are intended to provide funding to organizations to design and implement training, provider engagement, and education activities for providers and organizations that serve Medi-Cal beneficiaries.
“Sutter County Children and Families Commission is honored to work with the ACEs Aware team lead by Dr. Nadine Burke Harris to provide resources that will support providers working to reduce the prevalence and impact of ACEs and toxic stress,” said Michele Blake, executive director of the local commission, in a press release.
With the funding, the commission will be conducting a communications plan to promote the ACEs Aware initiative among the Medi-Cal provider community in Sutter County.
The funding was provided by the Office of the California Surgeon General and the Department of Health Care Services.
Sutter County Children and Families Commission members are appointed by county supervisors. The commission was established in 1998 and is committed to ensuring all children ages 0 to 5 are born healthy and raised in nurturing homes and communities.