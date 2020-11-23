The Sutter County Fire Department will officially end the fire season next week, according to a press release.
The season will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. Anyone with a valid fire permit issued by the Feather River Air Quality Management District can resume burning within the closed fire area on approved days.
It’s asked that people call the Feather River Air Quality Management District at 634-7659 to verify burn days.
“We wish to thank all property owners who cooperated with us over the last few months to help reduce the fire danger,” it was stated in the press release.