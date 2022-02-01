Sutter County reported another death Tuesday related to COVID-19 as hospitalizations in the region have increased over the last two days because of the deadly virus.
Health officials on Tuesday said a fully vaccinated but not boosted Sutter County resident in their mid-80s was the latest area individual to die because of COVID. No other information, including if the person had underlying health conditions, was given by officials.
The death raises the number of those who have died in the Yuba-Sutter region because of COVID-19 to 307.
Hospitalizations as a result of COVID hit a recent high mark on Monday with 102 reported. On Tuesday, that number was 99 with 10 in the intensive care unit.
To date, 86.2 percent of those hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in Yuba-Sutter have been unvaccinated. Similarly, 88.76 percent of those who have died in the region because of COVID-19 have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated population.
Vaccinations against COVID-19 are the most effective way to help prevent serious illness or death, health officials have said.
To register for a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.