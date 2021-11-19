Sutter County filed a civil suit against HSD Trucking earlier this month for operating a truck yard that it believes is a public nuisance and in violation of county codes.
The county is seeking a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and permanent injunction to abate a public nuisance. HSD Trucking is based in Yuba City and has been operating a truck yard for parking and repairs since 2017. The yard is located in the 1200 block of Walnut Avenue off of Highway 99. The county complaint lists HSD Trucking, Pardeep Singh, Sarbjit Dhudwal, and 20 unnamed individuals as defendants.
In June 2017, HSD applied for a general plan amendment to change the zoning of the Walnut Avenue property from estate residential to industrial. The complaint cited a cumulative analysis of all county truck yards that was presented to the board of supervisors in May. It found that HSD contributed to traffic problems, truck yards created a health risk, and that truck yards should be placed away from places like schools. HSD’s yard is near Barry Elementary School, according to court documents.
In August, HSD management said the property has been used for industrial use and was being used for that purpose prior to HSD purchasing the property in 2017 -- specifically a building was on the property used for machine repair and welding. Management said it has made every effort to get the four-acre property up to code and added a buffer zone between its truck parking lot and Barry Elementary School, according to Appeal archives.
In June, the Sutter County Planning Commission recommended denying HSD’s zone amendment application and in August, the board of supervisors considered the application and eventually denied it. The county notified HSD that the application had been denied and allowed a 30-day grace period. On Sept. 10, county code enforcement observed 28 semi-trucks on the property and issued a notice of violation that gave HSD 10 days to cease and desist. Inspections on Sept. 20, Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 found between 16 and 33 trucks on the property, according to the county’s complaint.
“At all times relevant, the property was not zoned to have a truck yard operating on site nor the storage of any semi-trucks or tractor trailers,” the complaint read.
The county asked the court to declare the property a public nuisance and order HSD to abate all the conditions which cause the yard to be a public nuisance.
During a court hearing on Nov. 12, Sutter County Deputy County Counsel Blake Sequeira indicated to the court that an agreement had been reached but that it had to be reviewed by his office, according to the court’s minutes.
HSD’s attorney Michael Barrette said Friday that both sides have been actively engaged in settlement negotiations. The next court date is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m.
“We hope to have it all wrapped up by then,” Barrette said.
Sutter County Counsel declined to comment on pending litigation.