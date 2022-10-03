After California Gov. Gavin Newsome signed Senate Bill 876 on Sept. 28, California county recorders will now have the option to deliver certified electronic versions of birth, death, and marriage records in place of traditional paper-based certificates.

Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston, who the county said advocated for the use of secure blockchain digital technology in 2018 and is considered part of the reason for the change in the law, said the county is slated to be one of the first counties in California to offer this electronic service.

