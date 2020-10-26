Sutter County supervisors will decide today whether or not to purchase the Baymont motel south of Yuba City along Highway 99 and sign the property over to Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter to oversee operations for an affordable housing project.
The property was appraised by a third-party at about $7.3 million – which includes a 62-room motel and a 302-unit storage facility. The county is receiving a $6.7 million grant through the state’s Homekey Project, and the remainder of the cost (approximately $520,000) will be paid for with Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds the county received.
The project would move forward with final approval at today’s Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting.
“The board will be considering approval of accepting a grant of up to $10 million towards purchase of the Baymont Motel property (4228 Sawtelle Avenue) and transfer of title of the property to Habitat for Humanity to operate as permanent housing,” said Sutter County Administrator Steven Smith.
The Homekey Project was announced in June, with the state offering a total of $600 million in grants to jurisdictions that could come up with creative solutions to get homeless individuals off the street during the pandemic – Sutter County was one of 49 projects at that time to be approved for funding through the program.
Joseph Hale, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said the property will be used to house very low-income elderly, disabled and veterans. The permanent housing site would also provide residents with wrap-around services to assist individuals living on the property.
“The confusion that often occurs is that homeless are broke,” Hale said. “Many are elderly and are getting social security. However, when you get $900 a month and your rent is $900 a month, you still end up being homeless.”
Potential tenants will apply for a housing unit through Habitat’s Family Services Department, with units going for a rate of 30 percent of the individual’s median income – in most cases, that will likely be around $250-$300 per month. Rent will also cover utilities and garbage.
Hale said local homeless shelters are filling up, which leaves three options: have homeless individuals living on the streets, open more shelters, or provide low-income housing to transition homeless from the shelters into permanent housing to reduce the cycle of recidivism among the homeless population. Habitat worked with the county on the latter option, which will also allow law enforcement to enforce the county’s no camping ordinance.
However, Hale said, even more importantly the project will assist the area’s most vulnerable populations.
“Stability is paramount,” Hale said. “When you have stability, you can focus on other parts of your life. If you’re worried about where your next meal is coming from, or where you will sleep that night, you are likely not focusing on a career or other means of success.”
To cover the costs of operations at the site, Habitat has set aside $350,000 of its annual Restore revenue and will use revenues generated through rent. The facility will offer transportation and supportive programs as options to the tenants to help with a range of casework, counseling and life skills.
Concerns
Some have raised concerns that the property will be another homeless shelter and result in an increase of crime in the area, though officials are adamant that won’t be the case.
The front of the property will be fenced and visitors will be required to check in through the main office area, with staff on-site 24/7. Smith said local residents can expect to see a reduction in crime and calls for service with the new facility – from January through September, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office was called to the site a total of 171 times for various reasons.
Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer said if the purchase is approved following today’s vote, he has requested to be on a committee that would be established to oversee the project. He believes the project is beneficial because it adds affordable housing options in the county and will see the property cleaned up from its current state.
“I want to stress, and this is very important, that this will never be a homeless shelter. It will be affordable housing, and Sutter County will never have to sink a penny into this project after this is done,” Ziegenmeyer said. “We are getting affordable housing that a nonprofit is going to run and will be obligated to by the state.”
Supervisors will discuss approval of the grant, purchase of the property and transfer of title at today’s meeting, which starts at 3 p.m. and will be held at the Yuba City Council Chambers – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.