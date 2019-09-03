When construction crews went to install new fire prevention systems in the Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health building in Yuba City, they discovered asbestos and mold that needed to be abated.
The health concerns were discovered as crews worked to install a new fire sprinkler, fire alarm and firewall at the location, a project that was approved in May.
Sutter County supervisors approved an emergency purchase last week of $52,000 to have Select Environmental out of Sacramento address the issue.
The work, which was expected to begin Aug. 30, will include emergency asbestos abatement, mold remediation and a complete build back with finish work.
Select Environmental expects the abatement and remediation work to be completed by Sept. 20.
The Sutter-Yuba Behavioral Health building is located at 1965 Live Oak Blvd., Yuba City.