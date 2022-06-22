With mostly county staff in attendance, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing on Monday in Yuba City concerning its fiscal year 2022/23 budget.
While a majority of the details surrounding the budget already have been discussed at a prior June 14 meeting, Monday’s hearing was the next step in the approval process.
According to a staff report, the county staff will return to the board on June 28 to request adoption of the proposed budget.
At the start of Monday’s public hearing, Assistant Sutter County Administrator Leanne Link made a statement about the county’s finances and what the county saw as misleading claims made by the public and Sutter County Supervisor candidate Courteny Ortega, who as of Wednesday was losing to incumbent Dan Flores for the District 2 position by less than 100 votes in the June 7 direct primary election.
In a Facebook post on Ortega’s campaign page, she called out some of the issues she had highlighted throughout her time running for the District 2 seat.
“The movement we have created and the work we have accomplished has not been in vain. There are at least 1,085 people in this County who agree with me that our local government needs to be more accountable, transparent, and representative. We have exposed the financial mess our county is in, and have put pressure on the county and city to stop their plan of creating a homeless overnight parking lot at the old K-mart building,” Ortega said in a June 15 Facebook post. “I will not go away. I will continue to fight for and represent those in this county who share my values of limited government, responsible spending, and impecible [sic] service by leaders to their constiuency [sic]. I will work to promote honest officials who work tirelessly for all residents who live here. I pray that our efforts will have made our sitting supervisors as well as Mr. Flores better, more honest, responsive supervisors.”
In response to this post and what the county observed during the lead up to the June 7 election, Link responded to statements made by Ortega and others.
“In my nearly three decades in government, l’ve not seen a local election quite like the most recent one. There were some inaccurate statements made about the county’s finances, and the CAO’s staff spent a lot of time correcting the record when the newspaper did fact checks,” Link said in reference to an article that ran in the Appeal on May 12. “While we’re grateful to the Appeal-Democrat for giving us the opportunity to tell our story, responding to inaccurate statements waste time and taxpayer dollars. Nevertheless, we take these opportunities because we are transparent and ethical. We want to ensure that statements made about the county are accurate.”
Link went on to say that the claims made were “troubling” and did not serve the public’s interest. Without naming Ortega, Link made an apparent reference to the June 15 Facebook post.
“One statement is especially troubling. In a post-election message, a candidate stated that they exposed the ‘financial mess’ that the county is in. This statement cannot go unchallenged,” Link said. “Words matter. The statement is not based in fact and is disparaging not only of the opposing candidate, but also the rest of the sitting supervisors and the CAO and county staff. I’m saddened that this rhetoric misleads the people in our communities. It does not serve a true public interest. However, I believe that the majority of the people, when given accurate information, are reasonable and do not seek to characterize the county unfairly.”
Link stressed that Sutter County was in “very good financial shape” despite its size and limited resources.
“We continue to provide quality services and plan for the future within our financial means,” Link said. “The board has set an example for how a county responds to limited ability to increase revenue by controlling costs.”
Despite some public criticism, Link said the county has been “responsible” with its available resources.
“Under this board’s leadership over the past few years, we have substantially strengthened our reserves, prepared for an economic downturn, set aside significant funding to address pension liability, invested in our staff, especially public safety, provided funding to maintain our aging buildings, and aided our local businesses with millions of dollars in economic resilience grants,” Link said. “We have spent millions on housing and services to address homelessness and enable the county and cities to enforce our laws against illegal camping on public lands. Our investment in the Gray Avenue property is just that, an investment. We paid well below the independently appraised value for the property and are working toward a solution that addresses our facility needs, as well as the needs of the community as a whole. The process takes time, but the cost of the property is now within our control. This county has been responsible with its resources, and especially with one-time monies. This county is not in a ‘financial mess.’”
Link said, however, that Sutter County is “facing significant challenges” that have hindered some of the work the county can do.
“Within our labor force, a large percentage of our jobs require a college education and many of those require post graduate degrees. We employ physicians, engineers, nurses, accountants, therapists, social workers, and attorneys,” Link said. “Much of our workforce is paid well below the average of our comparable counties and cities. This manifests in the loss of existing staff to other jurisdictions and the inability to recruit successfully. Those staff that are left remain dedicated to serving our community, but the workload is overwhelming when you don’t have sufficient people. Of the 31 California counties with a population below 200,000, we are the second lowest in employees per capita. We’ve been doing more with less for years.”
Link also said the county has been limited in its ability to raise revenue due to its agricultural base, a high proportion of undevelopable land that sits inside a flood plain, and the “relatively low amount of commerce that occurs outside of the city limits.”
Link said before more significant revenue can come into the county by way of the planned Sutter Pointe community, economic development in the unincorporated areas of Sutter County is “badly” needed.
“Sutter County does not spend money that we don’t have. Our projections show a widening gap between our revenues and our expenditures just to maintain the current level of services,” Link said. “That means that we either must increase revenue or we have to cut services. Without significant new revenue, the board will, in the coming years, be forced to make difficult decisions that could dramatically limit our services across the board. No department will be untouched, and every citizen will feel the effect. We will not be able to decimate most to leave only a few intact.”
In an effort to get feedback from the community about what services are most important, the county has made available a survey that citizens can fill out on its website at suttercounty.org.
The budget that was presented before the board on Monday was “balanced” and provides “funding for crucial and mandated services,” Link said.
“It is a responsible budget and a sound plan for the coming fiscal year,” Link said. “It helps to ensure stability to the extent possible in future years.”
During the public hearing, board members were asked to vote on each section of the budget. Staff will return with any revisions to the board at its June 28 meeting.