Second street in Yuba City has been one of several gathering places around Sutter County where homeless individuals have parked recreational vehicles, built makeshift structures and set up tents in recent years.
In its effort to address the growing homeless issue, Sutter County – like several other local jurisdictions – established a new ordinance that prevents unauthorized camping and storage of personal property on public property. However, local jurisdictions have yet to enforce it until there is a big enough shelter to account for the area’s more than 700 homeless individuals, which is required by law.
In the meantime, Sutter County has come up with an alternative to enforcement. Amongst the parked RVs, tent camps and piles of trash spread out along Second Street is a new addition – large cement blocks. The county has been placing the blocks in recent weeks as homeless individuals move out. They are also working with those staying in the RVs and camps to educate them on their options and available services.
Those that choose to leave the area and don’t want to take their personal property and recreational vehicles have the option to surrender it voluntarily to the county, who will then dispose of it at no cost to the individual.
“One misnomer about the strategy is that we are doing enforcement, but that’s not the case. Right now, we are working to get folks housed in a permanent structure, either through our shelter or a motel or a true home, then those folks that don’t want to deal with the RV or trailer because it has become a burden to them don’t have to because we will dispose of it and help with the trash abatement,” said Sutter County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Licon.
The effort is a collaboration between the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, Health and Human Services Department at the Public Works Department, as well as other area organization’s that provide services to the homeless population.
Licon said the effort has been ongoing since April 2019 but has ramped up in recent weeks. He said the multifaceted approach provides a way to not only address the issue from a law enforcement standpoint but as a way to get vital information out about available resources meant to combat homelessness to those that need it the most.
“At the end of the day, we are trying to rectify the situation and get folks placed and housed and off the streets,” Licon said.
Second Street, along with the area south of it inside of the levee system down to Shanghai Bend, are the two areas within the county that have experienced the highest population density of unauthorized camping by homeless individuals, he said.
There is already a no parking ordinance established for the area, but officials say enforcing it has been complicated when the vehicle in question, often times nonoperational, doubles as a home for many of the people living there. The county plans to put up no parking signs once the area is cleaned up.
For those who decline to move, Licon and his team educate them on the county’s ordinances. While there is no concrete starting date yet, enforcement will be the next step to compliance.
County Administrator Steve Smith said Sutter County is working on identifying a location where homeless individuals can be diverted when enforcement of the ordinance begins. He said there are a few locations being considered at the moment, but there are also other factors that need to be worked out in terms of how it will be run and how to fund it.
At the moment, the scrap yard costs for disposing of the property and RVs is costing the county an average of a couple hundred dollars per case.
“My hopes are the same as everyone. In a perfect world, we’d like to end homelessness by helping people get job skills and find a housing solution, but those are lofty goals,” Licon said. “I think the best thing we can do is help the local community through education, improving skill sets and helping them make good life choices.”