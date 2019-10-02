Sutter County emergency management personnel are aiming to have an emergency alert system up and running by the end of October to comply with new legislation, according to new Emergency Operations manager Zachary Hamill.
California Senate Bill 833 was signed into law in 2018 and requires counties to have an emergency system in place within six months of the state Office of Emergency Services publishing specific guidelines. While the official guidelines have not been published, Hamill wants to keep Sutter County ahead of schedule and have the system set up by the end of the month.
While the alert system is not yet in place, Hamill encourages residents to sign up now to be added to the system at bepreparedsutter.org. Code Red is the name of the vendor Sutter County works with but Hamill is planning to rebrand the system to be named Sutter Alert.
Hamill said the system is geographically specific and that people can put in a number of addresses to be alerted about. The alerts will not just notify people of emergencies but provide steps for residents to take in response to unfolding emergencies.
“We are going to be asking someone to take action,” Hamill said – those actions could range from asking people to evacuate, shelter in place or boil water in case of contamination.
Hamill started working for Sutter County in August and his other goal is to refresh the emergency operations plan for the county, which he described as the “umbrella plan” that includes the organization of the emergency operations center, organization of staff and how Sutter County interacts with neighboring counties.
“We need to coordinate closely with other counties,” Hamill said.
He cited the Oroville Dam crisis of 2017 as an example of adjacent counties needing to be on the same page in how they deal with emergency incidents to ensure confusion and miscommunication do not create unnecessary chaos.
Prior to joining Sutter County, Hamill worked for Sonoma County, where he developed a tsunami response program and conducted the largest warning exercise on the West Coast, according to a press release from Sutter County.
Hamill has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in emergency administration and planning from the University of North Texas and has more than 14 years of experience in dealing with disasters, the release said.
Residents will have an opportunity to meet Hamill at the county’s free flu clinic at Sutter Union High School this Saturday, Oct. 5.