The Sutter County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a special meeting via conference call for 3 p.m. Sunday to address a plan for reopening the area to daily business following the approximate month-long shutdown due to coronavirus.
In a letter addressed to Gov. Gavin Newsom, Committee chairman Ron Sullenger discusses a plan for a safe reopening with local physicians and PhD-level staff on hand who are trained in “public health and epidemiology.”
“Our employees are in regular contact with colleagues throughout the state and especially in the greater Sacramento region,” Sullenger states in the letter addressed to the governor. “The county has already developed and continues to further develop plans to safely phase businesses back into operation.”
The public will not be able to attend the meeting in-person, but there will be an audio recording available at the conclusion of the proceeding at www.suttercounty.org under the agenda tab. Public comments can be emailed to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us any time before the meeting, and the comments will be read aloud.
Sutter County is currently at 25 confirmed cases; while Yuba is at 16 (zero hospitalizations).
Sullenger feels it is time to ease some of the restrictions that have been put in place by the state.
Sullenger is aware of many individual business owners who are on the verge of economic collapse due to a complete loss of revenue during the pandemic.
While there is still a grave public health concern globally, he feels that Gov. Newsom is too focused on that “one size fits all,” mantra and needs to look at counties on an individual level.
“We’re far different than L.A. and San Francisco,” Sullenger said. “We’re a small rural county, it’s time that the governor treat us differently.
Sullenger commends the work of Dr. Phuong Luu and the local public health officials who have done a great job spearheading the message to the public in order to keep the virus at bay to this point.
Sullenger said he remains in favor of statewide measures like social distancing and masks to allow for a safe reopening.
“We respectfully urge you (Governor Newsom) to support and enable local efforts to begin safely phasing in business operations,” Sullenger stated via the letter.
Yuba County
Yuba County Public Information Officer Russ Brown said he was aware of Sunday’s special meeting and said while it is important to begin to have conversations about reopening the area, Yuba County is taking a more cautious approach.
“We’re keeping an eye on the next two or three weeks; we’re getting very encouraging numbers, but we don’t want to open up to an outbreak,” Brown said Saturday.
Brown noted that of the 24 total recovered COVID-19 patients, only six were hospitalized. The remaining 18 showed a few symptoms that disappeared over a period of time.
“Simply not infectious anymore,” Brown said. “They can’t spread it to anyone.”
Brown also said that testing speed has been cut in half to five days to get results back – another encouraging trend moving forward.
According to Saturday’s data on the online dashboard at Be Prepared Yuba.org there have been 1,192 residents tested. At last check, 1,034 have received results.
“We have seen a narrowing between total tested and resulted received,” Brown said.