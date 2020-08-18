Jury selection began Tuesday for a trial in Sutter County Superior Court of a Yuba City man charged with rape. The trial is the first in Sutter County since the pandemic began.
Luis Miguel Juarez-Canizalez, 27, was arrested on May 27, 2019, following a report from an alleged victim who claimed she was sexually assaulted while visiting Juarez-Canizalez at his apartment, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.
“Jury selection is still going on, and we hope to have a jury selected tomorrow,” Heimlich said in an email Tuesday. “The process is a little bit slower, since the court has limited the number of prospective jurors allowed in the courtroom at a time.”
He said the court is making sure there is enough space between prospective jurors, court staff, and attorneys.
“So far, it is working very well,” Heimlich said. “When the trial starts, members of the jury will occupy designated seats in the audience area, which allows for enough social distancing space.”
Juarez-Canizalez has been in custody on $115,000 bail since May 27, 2019.