The Sutter County Board of Education approved its first interim report, a required financial report local educational agencies must file, for the 2021-22 year during a board meeting on Friday.
Local educational agencies are required to file two reports during the fiscal year to the California Department of Education (CDE) stating if the educational agency is able to meet its financial obligations. County superintendents report to the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the State Controller the certification for all districts in their county. The first interim report covers the period of July 1, 2021, through Oct. 31, 2021.
SCSOS filed a positive certification, certifying the county office of education will meet its financial obligations for the current fiscal year and two subsequent fiscal years, based on current projections. The SCSOS fiscal report is a summary of revenues, expenditures and changes in fund balance.
The first interim report was presented by Nic Hoogeveen, director of internal business service and fiscal lead of SCSOS, who summarized the difference between the current adopted budget and the projected year totals.
Hoogeveen began with a presentation of general fund revenues. The first presented was the local control funding formula (LCFF) revenue. The LCFF is a combination of funds from local property taxes, state funds and funds from the State School Fund and Education Protection Account (EPA).
The LCFF revenue for SCSOS is projected to decrease by 3.3 percent which is attributed to decreases in average daily attendance projections for Feather River Academy and Pathways Charter Academy. The LCFF is allocated with the most current attendance data and latest projections from the CDE and the governor’s budget.
Federal revenue for SCSOS is projected to increase by $614,315. This 12.4 percent increase is due to additional federal funds from the state to address the effects COVID-19 had on learning loss and additional testing equipment and measures essential to track the pandemic.
The addition to federal funds like the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) from the American Rescue Plan Act, Alternative Dispute Resolution funds (ADR), Expanded Learning Opportunities and others can be contributed to the increase of federal revenue for educational agencies.
State revenue is also projected to increase by $2,699,528. This increase of state revenue of 25.3 percent is mostly contributed to state funds of $1.6 million received from the Special Education Local Plan Areas (SELPA). SELPA mandates local educational agencies to form a plan describing how it would provide special education services. Local revenues are projected to decrease by 12.4 percent, equivalent to about $1,584,213 due to excess costs in the SELPA program.
Hoogeveen also reported on general fund expenditures. Certificated employee salaries decreased by 3.4 percent and classified employee salaries decreased by 0.9 percent. Certificated staff are those who hold some form of credential like teachers, counselors, psychologists and others. Classified employees are support staff like office staff, custodians, bus drivers, etc.
Hoogeveen said certificated salary decreases are attributed to the special education department who was originally planning to do a summer school program, but that was not implemented. According to the final assumptions interim report packet, classified salaries decreased to align to funding levels within the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). According to Hoogeveen, when the funding for WIOA decreased, there was less availability to pay students to go out to work. Employer-paid benefits decreased by $20,837 or 0.2 percent which aligns to the decrease of salary expenses.
An overall increase in supplies of $993,109 is attributed to the ESSER III funds that will serve as a placeholder under supplies due to insufficient time between the board’s approval plan and the first interim deadline, but expenses are expected to be moved in the future. Other expenditures included the expenses for increased training and services that will be provided to increase educator effectiveness which are projected to increase 8.1 percent.
The capital outlay in the financial report of $586,501 is attributed to the purchase of three vehicles: a van for student transportation at Feather River Academy, a wheelchair accessible van within the SELPA spending and the purchase of a truck for the Tri-County Regional Occupation Program, culinary program. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements at Shady Creek and Feather River Academy are among these expenditures as well.
An increase in expenditures transferred out for the amount of $1,125,560 is attributed to the transfer to the Career Training Center for the purchase of Cambridge Junior College and its operating capital. According to Hoogeveen, with all the projected changes, SCSOS is projected to have a deficit spending of roughly $163,000, however he said the major thing to think about is the unrestricted portion which means SCSOS is only deficit spending by $78,000. In addition, Hoogeveen said SCSOS would be tracking ways for those funds to come back to the general fund and as soon as a cost analysis is done, incorporating a payback schedule would be the next step.
SCSOS board members also approved the Educator Effectiveness Block Grant. These funds will support professional development to teachers, administrators, paraprofessional educators and support staff. SCSOS received an allocation of $644,595, based on the number of certificated and classified staff, as reported previously by the Appeal.