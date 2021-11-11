Sutter County Board of Education members were presented with a drafted plan for an Educator Effectiveness Block Grant on Wednesday during a board meeting for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools Office (SCSOS).
The informational item was presented by Brian Gault, assistant superintendent of educational services for SCSOS, who specified that the funds are allocated to provide professional development to certificated and classified staff. These funds will support professional development to teachers, administrators, paraprofessional educators and support staff. SCSOS received an allocation of $644,595, based on the number of certificated and classified staff.
Gault presented a draft of the Educator Effectiveness Block Grant plan put together in collaboration with different departments. Gault said the template of the plan shows the 10 areas allowed to spend the funds and provides an opportunity to plan where the spending could be most effective.
The drafted plan delineates spending for three years but the grant runs through the next four years, meaning the funds will have to be spent by 2025-26.
According to Gault, the plan will spend funds in three of 10 possible areas. Around $220,920 would go into coaching and mentoring of staff serving in an instructional setting and beginning teacher or administrator induction. According to the draft plan, the funding within coaching and mentoring would help fund two teacher induction facilitators, one administrator induction facilitators and a part-time teacher facilitator to help educators pass the reading instruction assessment and the teacher performance assessment.
These funds will also help provide books to all the new teachers and new administrators and books needed for book study to help educators pass their assessments. With the funds, the SCSOS will attempt to hire two full-time substitutes to either allow educators to be released so they can be coached or provide teachers with extra assistance in their classrooms.
The other area where $30,000 of the funds would be allocated is to allow programs that lead to effective instruction in literacy across all subject areas. The SCSOS plan allocates $10,000 for a subscription to the Teaching Channel for three years to support teacher induction, administrators induction and countywide professional learning.
The last area of allocation would be toward strategies to improve inclusive practices. The SCSOS plan allocates $330,169 to add a special education coordinator to help lead and support professional development and coaching with SCSOS special education and general education teachers for three years. According to Gualt, all positions hired will know that they are being hired on a grant, meaning for the time the funds are available, but if the position or programs provided become valuable, the SCSOS would try to continue its funding through a different means.
Gault also presented the drafted plan for the Pathways Charter Academy Educator Effectiveness Block Grant, a similar allocation of funds to provide certificated and classified staff at Pathways Charter Academy with professional development. The total amount of funds received was $2,537.
With staff input used to develop the draft, it was decided that the funds would be used to send a PCA teacher to attend the Juvenile Court, Community and Alternative School Conference to create a support network specific to the County Community School setting. The funds include registration, travel expenses and substitute costs. According to Gault, the PCA teacher will be sent once but if the program provides valuable resources, the SCSOS will find resources to send her next year.
Gault let the board know the drafted plans will stay open for input but the final draft will be presented at the December board meeting for final approval.