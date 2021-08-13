The Sutter County Board of Education discussed the preliminary approval of the Long Range Facilities Master Plan that inspects information and data to plan for further school facilities needs within the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools.
According to James Peters, facilities, maintenance, operations and fleet director for Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, the purpose of the plan is to upgrade facilities, improve infrastructure and maximize funding for these needs.
Some board members recommended another workshop to go through the plan to be matched with the upcoming budget. According to Peters, an example of facility needs this past year included adaptations and changes schools had to integrate due to COVID-19. The preliminary approval was tabled and the discussion will be brought back at next board meeting.
According to the master plan draft, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools in the past received $11,741,927 in state funds to construct three projects: the Feather River Academy, additional classrooms at Riverbend Elementary and River Valley High School. The draft also identifies COVID Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief as potential funding.
The Sutter County Superintendent of Schools serves an estimated 20,000 students within 12 school districts and nine charter schools.
The board of education also updated graduation courses and requirements for high school students to better reflect their needs. According to Eric Pomeroy, assistant superintendent, these courses provide some form of a pathway for students.