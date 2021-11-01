Last week, the Sutter County Board of Supervisors pushed back a vote on whether to approve a contract that would provide five contact tracing/investigation staff members to the health and human services department. Members of the board reached on Monday provided mixed support for the contract, which is set to be voted on at the Nov. 9 meeting.
The $282,284 contract with the Public Health Institute (PHI) would run until April 2022 and pay for four contact tracers/investigators and one supervisor. Two federal grants would pay for the contract, so it would not impact the county’s general fund. Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu and Sutter County Health and Human Services Public Health Branch Director Leah Northop presented the contract to the board during the Oct. 26 meeting.
Northrop said Sutter County currently has six full-time temporary public health staff, one health and human services staff redirected part-time, one regular public health staff focusing on COVID-19 outbreaks, and four extra hire staff.
Staff member tasks include outbreak and infection control, providing education and support to healthcare facilities, businesses and schools that are experiencing outbreaks; collaborating with state entities; reconciling hospitalized cases; investigating COVID-related deaths; verifying positive and negative COVID lab reports; reconciling with state COVID data systems; ensuring cases are closed once an isolation period is completed; creating educational materials; updating the Sutter County website; conducting case investigation and contact tracing; and providing information and support to COVID-positive individuals.
Northrop said the PHI contractors are already trained and the contract would allow current staff to go back to other duties.
“Bringing on the PHI contractors would provide some much needed relief for our current case investigators, as many have been working seven days a week since August 2021 conducting case investigation and related activities,” Northrop said in an email. “This contract would eliminate the need for overtime that is currently occurring and provide additional coverage on holidays and the weekend.”
Contact investigation/tracing is done separately in each county. At the last meeting, Supervisor Nick Micheli made a motion to continue the vote to allow more time to review the contract. Supervisors Micheli, Mat Conant, Dan Flores and Karm Bains voted yes and Supervisor Mike Ziegenmeyer voted no.
Ziegenmeyer said Monday what he said during last week’s meeting, that people believe the government is using contact tracing as a way of invading people’s privacy. He said the treatment of COVID-19 should be between an individual and their doctor. He acknowledged that contact tracing has been used before for diseases such as HIV and syphilis, but said the way it’s currently being implemented is different.
“We keep on stretching it,” Ziegenmeyer said.
He said he’s interested to see what staff’s review of the contract brings back, but said he will be voting no unless changes are made to the contract.
Northrop said members of the public expressed concern over CA Notify, which is a different technology that is an optional, opt-in means for contact tracing to occur via Bluetooth connections.
“Sutter County has not been involved with CA Notify and it is not part of the proposed contract with PHI,” Northrop said. “HIPAA protocols are always followed. To protect patient privacy, contacts are only informed that they may have been exposed to a patient with the infection. Contacts are not told the identity of the individual who may have exposed them.”
Conant said contact tracing has its benefits, but said he knows of instances where people who tested positive did not receive calls from contact tracers. He said the fact that the contract is federally funded is a positive, but questioned what good additional contact tracers would do saying he’s “not really sold on it as a whole.” He said he hasn’t decided how he’ll vote on Nov. 9 and that he wants to hear more argument on the topic.
Flores said contact tracing when done correctly is an effective way of mitigating disease. He said he’s heard concerns from constituents about the way information is being collected and that there are perceived privacy concerns from the public. He said staff is reviewing the contract to identify if any of those concerns are legitimate. Flores said his vote will depend on what information is presented at the next meeting.
Bains said contact tracing has been utilized for decades and has shown to benefit the health and well-being of society.
“This is nothing new,” Bains said.
He said he looks at every contract that comes before the board to make sure it’s in the best interest of Sutter County residents and that money is spent wisely. Bains said he’ll wait and see how the Nov. 9 meeting goes before making a decision and that he’ll take into consideration his preparation, input from the public and information from staff.
Micheli did not respond for comment on Monday.
The agreement between Sutter County Health and Human Services and PHI, that’s pending board approval, goes over how the CalCONNECT System will be used for contact tracing. CalCONNECT is an online database that maintains information collected through the California Connected program on contact tracing of COVID-19 to test, trace and isolate people who have been infected.
“The purpose of this database is to improve the efficiency of disease surveillance activities and the early detection of public health events through the collection of more complete and timely surveillance information on a state-wide basis,” the agreement read.
A data use and disclosure agreement for the program set forth the privacy and security requirements that Sutter County and the California Department of Public Health are obligated to follow with respect to CalCONNECT data. By entering into the agreement, the county and CDPH agree to protect the privacy and provide for the security of all CalCONNECT data in compliance with all state and federal laws.
The Yuba County Board of Supervisors failed to approve a $650,000 contract between health and human services and PHI in September. Supervisor Gary Bradford’s motion to approve the contract did not receive a second from supervisors Seth Fuhrer, Don Blaser and Andy Vasquez. Supervisor Randy Fletcher was absent. Yuba County spokesperson Russ Brown said Monday that the contract is not scheduled to be put on the board of supervisors agenda at this time.
The next Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 9 at 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City.