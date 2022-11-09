operation green light (1).jpg

The Sutter County Administrative Office at 1160 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City is lit up with a green light as part of a national effort to honor military veterans.

 Courtesy of Sutter County

The Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the county’s participation in a national effort that is intended to show support for veterans by lighting building exteriors with the color green.

Officials with the county said the lights will remain green throughout the week as Veterans Day will be recognized on Friday. Sutter County residents also are encouraged to participate.

