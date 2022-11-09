The Sutter County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the county’s participation in a national effort that is intended to show support for veterans by lighting building exteriors with the color green.
Officials with the county said the lights will remain green throughout the week as Veterans Day will be recognized on Friday. Sutter County residents also are encouraged to participate.
According to the county, the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers is “encouraging all counties to join in Operation Green Light to show support for veterans by lighting certain building exteriors green.”
Sutter County offices that are taking part include Veterans Hall at 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City; the sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1077 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City; and the county’s administrative buildings located at 1130, 1160, and 1190 Civic Center Blvd. in Yuba City. All locations will have green exterior lighting through Sunday, the county said in a staff report.
“The green lights symbolize that counties and veterans officers and individuals see and recognize the sacrifice made by veterans and recognize some have difficulty transitioning from military to civilian life,” Sutter County Public Information Officer Chuck Smith said. “The lights will remain on throughout this week.”
The county said the cost of the light bulbs and filters that are being used is minimal and will be absorbed within the existing General Services budget.
“Every year, 200,000 military veterans transition from military to civilian life, and that estimate is expected to increase by 20% annually in the near future,” Smith said. “Studies indicate that 44 to 72% of service members experience high levels of stress during transition from military to civilian life, and active military service members transitioning from military service are at high risk for suicide during their first year after military service.”
Smith said County Veterans Service officers help veterans, their families and caregivers with getting access to government sponsored benefits and community support. These needed services include home loans, education benefits, job placement assistance, and burial benefits.
“They assist with gaining access to healthcare, particularly in rural communities,” Smith said. “They assist with preparing and filing claims for benefits from federal, state, county, and local resources. They represent individuals presenting claims in Veterans Affairs hearings. … According to the 2020 U.S. Census, there are approximately 5,400 veterans in Sutter County and 5,800 in Yuba County.”
Smith said Sutter County shares its Veterans Affairs officer, Marvin King, with Yuba County. King’s office serves more than 11,000 local veterans. The office can be reached at 530-749-6710.