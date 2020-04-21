[Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles highlighting Yuba-Sutter businesses that are benefitting from a recent loan program offered by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation and funded by both counties to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic.]
Fourteen small businesses in Sutter County have received loans this month through a new program being administered by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation to help during the ongoing pandemic.
The $250,000 worth of funds made available by Sutter County are meant to help small businesses impacted by the current COVID-19 situation. As part of the program, independently-owned businesses in Sutter County that meet certain criteria were able to apply for zero-interest secured loans of up to $20,000 each to help cover day-to-day operating expenses (payroll, rent/mortgage, utilities, operating inventory and supplies).
The YSEDC began accepting applications from Sutter County businesses on April 1 and received 46 applications. The majority of applications were processed within the first few days and by April 10, the first 14 applications that cleared all review – meaning there were no outstanding liens, judgments or other issues at the federal, state and county level – were notified they would receive a loan, said Brynda Stranix, president and COO of YSEDC.
“These 14 businesses, combined, represent 170 jobs with an annual payroll of $5.9 million and gross annual revenue of $26 million,” Stranix said.
Bridge Coffee Company, which is nearing its five-year anniversary, is one of the businesses that benefited from the program. Co-owner Timothy Styczynski said there was a quick turnaround on the loan and the process only required him to fill out a five-page application.
“It wasn’t tedious at all,” Styczynski said. “In comparison to the Paycheck Protection Program (through the Small Business Administration), because we had already been going through that process, we were better prepared for the YSEDC loan. It was very straightforward and the application and questions requested of us were appropriate.”
The $20,000 loan provided Bridge Coffee Company with the working capital it needs to continue with day-to-day operations through the stay-at-home order, he said.
Styczynski said he was grateful for Sutter County officials and the YSEDC for establishing the program for local businesses. He hopes the current situation highlights the importance of small businesses to the community and that people continue to support those businesses as the stay-at-home restrictions are rolled back in the days ahead.
“This program shows that our local government is looking out for us. The fact that this was even an option for us is really special for our business because it will allow us to weather this storm,” he said. “My advice for other businesses out there is to be looking for what opportunities are available for them, and to check with the YSEDC on what services they offer. Ever small business should have a mentor helping them no matter if they are new or have been open for a long time.”