The first of two candidate forums sponsored by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Appeal-Democrat will occur tonight and include Sutter County supervisor candidates.
Tonight’s forum will feature the eight candidates running for one of three Sutter County supervisor seats up for grabs.
– In District 1, incumbent Ron Sullenger is running against Nick Micheli.
– In District 4, candidates include Karm Bains, Stacy Brookman and Tej Mann.
–In District 5, incumbent Mat Conant will go up against John Buckland and Sarb Thiara.
The candidate forum begins at 6 p.m. and be at Boyd Hall – 1895 Lassen Blvd., Yuba City.
Next week, candidates running for available seats in Yuba County will face off in the second candidate forum put on by the chamber and the Appeal. That forum is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Yuba County Government Center – 915 Eighth Street, Marysville.