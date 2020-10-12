Sutter County candidates running for office in the upcoming November election saw significant monetary contributions over the last several months – nearly four times what their counterparts in Yuba County brought in.
Since July 1, Sutter County candidates have received at least $259,873 in monetary contributions, according to recently filed financial documents. By comparison, the same number of candidates in Yuba County brought in $67,736. Totals brought in by top earners from each of the three races in Sutter County made up nearly 67 percent of the total monetary contributions generated.
Sutter County Supervisors
Two seats on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors are up for election this November. Candidates running for the District 4 seat include Karm Bains and Tej Maan.
For the most recent filing period covering July 1 through Sept. 19, Bains received $52,500 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors included Didar Singh and Santi Marie Bains ($21,500), New Legend, Inc. ($5,000), Harter Packing Co., LLC ($5,000), Craig Dress, Spencer W Dress ($5,000), Bains Farming, LP ($5,000), Sean D Hayes ($2,500), Jas Repair, Inc. ($2,000), and G&K Dhanota Ranch ($2,000). During that time period, he also loaned his campaign $11,000.
Notable monetary contributions Bains received after the Sept. 19 cutoff included Orchard Machinery Corporation ($5,000), Jaspreet Singh ($2,500), Jagjit Singh Powar ($2,000), and Lakeview Petroleum/Stohlman & Rogers, Inc. ($2,000), Gill Ranches ($2,000), and California Real Estate PAC ($1,000).
His largest expenses went to Tab Communications, Inc. ($13,647) for campaign consulting and information technology costs; Sapphire Marketing Group ($11,930.77) for campaign consulting, literature and paraphernalia; C3 Public Strategies, Inc. ($6,178.25) for polling; Phoenix Ridge ($2,059.20) for campaign handout items; and Sutter Buttes Business Services ($1,312.50) for treasury services. Other notable expenses paid on Bains’ behalf included Proforma ($4,231.74) for hand sanitizer giveaways, and Budget Watchdogs ($1,258.80) for slate mailers.
During the most recent filing period, Maan received $33,050 in monetary contributions. His largest donations came from Bullet Express Line, Inc. ($2,500), Capital Farms Inc. ($2,500), Dhillon Brothers ($2,500), Five River Trucking, Inc. ($2,000), Gurmej S. Gill ($2,000), Parminder S. Grewal ($1,500), Northpoint Transportation, Inc. ($1,500), Sukhvinder Singh ($1,500), and Northwest Freightway ($1,100).
Maan received additional contributions after the filing period from Thiara Bros Express, Inc. ($3,000), Joginder S. Dulai ($1,000), and Gurmej S. Gill ($1,000).
His most notable expenses went toward Dauntless Communications ($9,274.96) for campaign consultants, meetings and appearances, campaign paraphernalia, and information technology costs; Capital One ($3,481) for campaign paraphernalia, meetings and appearances, phone banks, fundraising events, radio airtime and production costs, and postage, delivery and messenger services; Signworx ($1,762.96) for campaign paraphernalia; and Results Radio, LLC ($1,391.86) for radio airtime and production costs.
In District 5, supervisor candidates include incumbent Mat Conant and Sarb Thiara.
During the most recent filing period, Conant received $13,900 in monetary contributions. His largest contributors included Rancho Del Rio Huller ($1,500), United Farm LLC ($1,500), Gurnam S Pamma ($1,200), Dalvir Gill ($1,100), Jasbir S Kullar/Kullar Farms ($1,000), Balbir S Sohal ($1,000), and Piara S Gosal ($1,000).
Conant received additional monetary contributions after the filing period from David Burroughs ($1,000) and Recology, Inc. ($500).
His most notable expenses went to Smart Marketing & Public Affairs ($8,181.09) for campaign consulting and paraphernalia, and Sutter Buttes Business Services ($1,155) for treasury services. Another notable payment made on Conant’s behalf included Masks by Whizley ($1,324.42) for campaign giveaway items.
During the period of July 1 through Sept. 19, Thiara received $64,649 in monetary contributions. His largest donors included Bains Farming, LP ($5,000), Nor-Cal Pump & Well Drilling, Inc. ($2,500), Empire Farming Co., LLC ($2,500), Thiara Agribusiness ($2,500), Thiara Orchards ($2,500), Jovan Orchards ($2,500), Mechanical & Irrigation Solutions Inc. ($2,500), HSD Trucking, Inc. ($2,100), Maha Dhillon ($2,000), Gill Insurance Agency ($1,500), Circle R Irrigation ($1,500), Judge Farms LLC ($1,500), Sanjiv Midha ($1,500), MS Investments LLC ($1,500), and JB Carrier Inc. ($1,100).
Thiara received additional monetary contributions after the filing period from Bullet Express Line, Inc. ($5,000) and Narinder Atwal ($1,000).
His most notable expenses included TabCommunications, Inc. ($9,282.34), for campaign consultants and information technology costs, and Landslide Communications ($1,250) for campaign literature and mailings.
Yuba City Council
Four candidates are running for two seats on the Yuba City Council. Candidates include incumbent Manny Cardoza, incumbent Shon Harris, Wade Kirchner and Gerry Mains.
Cardoza received $12,587 in monetary contributions during the most recent filing period. His largest contributors included Recology, Inc. Political Action Committee ($1,500), Harter Packing Co., LLC ($1,000), Teresa J Hellberg ($1,000), Laborers Local 185 PAC ($1,000), Operating Engineers Local Union NO 3 District 60 PAC ($1,000), Golden Valley Fruit Packing, Inc. ($1,000), and the Yuba City Firefighters Association ($1,000).
Cardoza received additional monetary contributions after the filing period from Pipe Trades District Council #36 PAC ($2,500), H-NYC, LLC ($1,000), and California Real Estate PAC ($1,000).
His most notable expenses went to Sapphire Marketing Group ($4,000) for campaign consulting and paraphernalia, and Sutter Buttes Business Services ($525) for treasury services. Notable payments made on Cardoza’s behalf included Signworx ($626.14) for decals and signs, Volume Press ($585.66) for cards, and Original Randy ($546.67) for design work for campaign items.
During the most recent filing period, Harris received $30,654 in monetary contributions. His biggest donors included Norma J Giovannetti ($2,500), New Legend, Inc. ($2,500), Jasmin Thiara ($2,500), Bakshinder Thiara ($2,500), H-NYC, LLC ($1,500), Prakash J Patel ($1,500), Recology, Inc. Political Action Committee ($1,500), Interwest Homes Corporation ($1,500), Vicki J Montna ($1,000), Jagjit Singh Powar ($1,000), HSD Trucking, Inc. ($1,000), Harter Packing Co., LLC ($1,000), and Alexander D Jimenez ($1,000).
Since the closing of the most recent filing period, Harris has received monetary contributions from California Real Estate PAC ($1,500), the Yuba City Firefighters Association ($1,000), Laborers Local 185 PAC ($1,000), and Operating Engineers Local Union No. 3, District 60 PAC ($1,000).
His most notable expenses went to Sapphire Marketing Group ($10,423.52) for campaign consulting, paraphernalia and print ads, and Sutter Buttes Business Services ($633.75) for treasury services. Notable payments made on Harris’ behalf included Volume Press ($2,660.06) for campaign paraphernalia, and COPS Voter Guide ($1,170) for slate mailers.
Kirchner received $13,508 in monetary contributions from July 1 through Sept. 19. His most notable contributions came from Lisa Buschmann ($10,000), Debrah Collier ($900), Roger Buschmann ($500), and Hilbers Inc ($500). He also received a monetary contribution from Bobby Samara ($3,000) after the most recent filing period closed.
His most notable expenses were to Smart Marketing ($8,431.88) for campaign consultants and the Yuba City Clerk ($1,200) for candidate filing/ballot fees. Notable payments made on Kirchner’s behalf included Signworx ($2,438) for signs, and Political Data Inc. ($500) for voter data.
During the most recent filing period, Mains received a $25 monetary contribution from Chanpreet Mehmi. Mains also gave his campaign a $2,272 loan.
His most notable expenses went to Signworx ($1,679) for campaign paraphernalia, and Ambassador News Paper ($400) for print ads.