An expanded technical education career center will be brought to the region by Sutter County Superintendent of Schools (SCSOS).
The expansion comes via its newly acquired Cambridge Junior College campus that will now be called the Sutter County Career Training Center. SCSOS acquired the campus for $450,000.
Prior to SCSOS acquiring the campus, Cambridge Junior College offered a medical assisting program that will continue to be offered through the Sutter County Career Training Center.
All institutional operations, assets, curriculum, equipment, computer software, computer programs and students were transitioned to the new Sutter County Career Training Center. Approximately 90 students transitioned from Cambridge to the Sutter County Training Center and are continuing to complete the medical assisting career program.
“It was an easy transition since the college was already nationally accredited,” said Tom Reusser, superintendent of SCSOS. “We are expanding career technical education opportunities for students in the community.”
Under SCSOS’s direction, the Sutter County Career Training Center will provide access to students for Pell Grants, CalGrants, veterans benefits, and other financial assistance programs administered by the U.S. Department of Education once SCSOS receives regulatory approval. The newly formed Sutter County Career Training Center will expand current career technical education programs that SCSOS already offers through the Sutter County One Stop and Sutter County Adult Education programs.
In addition, SCSOS is working on adding a cosmetology program for the spring of 2022.
“Student costs will remain about the same,” said Reusser. “It may be much cheaper for students once they apply for and are eligible for financial aid. Tuition may even decrease in the long run because Cambridge Junior College was a for-profit institution, but we’re a nonprofit organization. We’re not here to make profit, but rather create opportunities for students.”
Teachers and staff previously working at Cambridge Junior College had to reapply as new employees of SCSOS. Most did reapply, said Reusser. Teachers that were hired had to also apply for a California teaching credential.
Programs offered through SCSOS that will be expanded under the Sutter County Career Training Center are phlebotomy, LVN, dental assisting, home health aid, CNA and short-term certificate programs like welding, robotics and culinary arts. Reusser estimates Sutter County Career Training Center will serve approximately 400 students.
“This merger creates additional opportunities for students in the region seeking education and training that leads directly to employment,” said Reusser.
SCSOS also provides its services to approximately 20,000 public school students through 12 district and nine charter schools. Reusser encouraged community members that may be interested in programs offered at the Sutter County Career Training Center to contact SCSOS directly at 530- 674-9199 or www.cambridge.edu.