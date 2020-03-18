The Sutter County Elections Office completed its count on Tuesday of the recent primary election and of the three county seats up for grabs, the closest race was decided by just two votes.
Sutter County Clerk-Record Donna Johnston said she planned to certify the results – signifying an end to the county election -- on Wednesday afternoon. Three Sutter County supervisorial districts were on the March 3 primary ballot – Districts 1, 4 and 5.
Nick Micheli won the District 1 supervisor race after receiving 70 percent of the vote, or 3,272 votes. Incumbent Ron Sullenger received 1,426 total votes.
The District 4 supervisor race was the closest. Karm Bains came out on top but with only 45 percent of the overall vote, the race is headed to a runoff election in November. He will be running against Tej Maan, who received 1,583 votes. Stacy Brookman came in third place, losing to Maan by just two votes.
For the District 5 race, incumbent Mat Conant received the most votes with 2,523, or 48 percent of the total. He will face Sarb Thiara in a runoff election later this year, who received 1,703 votes. John Buckland ended the race with 1,070 total votes.
The Yuba County Elections Office isn’t far behind and planned to release an update to its election results sometime today. Clerk-Record Terry Hansen said her office expects to certify the results by Friday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the county had 24 provisional ballots left to count, along with 164 vote-by-mail ballots that needed signatures before being counted.
The county had five seats up for election during the primary election – a Superior Court judgeship, three county supervisors and a seat on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors.
For the judgeship, Melanie Bendorf has the lead currently with 56 percent of the total vote, or 8,565 votes. Terry Spies currently has 6,838 votes.
For the District 2 supervisor seat, Don Blaser is leading the race with 36 percent of the vote, or 899 votes. Blaser will head to a runoff election with whoever ends up with the second most votes in the race. Currently, Stephen Heter is in second place with 787 votes. He leads incumbent Mike Leahy by just seven votes.
In District 3, Seth Fuhrer leads the supervisor race with 1,191 votes, or 53 percent of the total. Incumbent Doug Lofton currently has 1,045 votes.
Gary Bradford is close to retaining his seat as supervisor for District 4 with 53 percent of the total vote, or 2,145 votes. Joe Henderson currently has 1,891 votes.
Lastly, for the Yuba Water Agency director race, incumbent Charlie Mathews leads with 54 percent of the vote, or 4,315 votes. John Nicoletti currently has 3,700 votes.