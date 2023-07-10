The Sutter County Clerk-Recorder office was recently recognized by the National Association of Counties for its work in issuing official record documents through secure blockchain technology.
Through this system, birth, death and marriage certificates can be emailed to customers within minutes rather than waiting up to 20 days for processing and mailing, officials said. Documents issued through the blockchain also add a verification page to ensure the authenticity of the record.
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder Donna Johnston worked with legislators to allow the issuance of these certificates. The Clerk-Recorder office is the first in California to issue electronic marriage certificates and the first in the nation to issue electronic birth and death certificates via blockchain technology, officials said.
Officials believe that the blockchain system improves efficiency and lowers costs in the department while improving the customer’s experience.
“Citizens deserve faster access to their vital records, the very records that establish their identity,” Johnston said in a statement. “Having this program receive national recognition validates the need for faster, secure access to our identity documents.”
Each year, the National Association of Counties distributes Achievement Awards in 18 categories that reflect a variety of county-wide services. Some of these categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health and civic engagement, officials said.
Launched in 1970, the awards program is designed to recognize innovation in county government. Each nominated county program is judged on its own merits and not against other applications, officials said.
“The Achievement Awards demonstrate excellence in county government and the commitment to serve our residents every day,” Denise Winfrey, president of the national association, said in a statement. “This year’s winners represent some of the most innovative and collaborative efforts we have seen in over 50 years of presenting these awards.”