The Sutter County Children & Families Commission recently received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) in the amount of $97,750.
This funding was made possible through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and will be used to educate parents and caregivers on how to properly install and use child safety seats.
“The goal of this program is to significantly reduce death and injury to children riding in cars and trucks,” said Michele Blake, executive director of the Sutter County Children & Families Commission. “Eliminating the financial burden for low-income families helps every child in our community ride safely.”
Funds will be focused on helping underserved communities through a variety of outreach events, education classes, and the distribution of child safety seats with training on their proper use and installation.
The car seat safety program will run through September of next year.
- Child safety seat inspection events and education classes.
- Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST) training and recertification courses.
- Child safety seats at no-cost to families in need.
- Partnering with local organizations on car seat safety community outreach efforts in underserved communities.