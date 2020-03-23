Sutter County is considering working with Caltrans to lease a state-owned property along Highway 20 in Yuba City as a potential parking and camping area for homeless individuals.
Earlier this year, Gov. Gavin Newsom highlighted 286 state-owned properties across the state that he said would be made available to local governments to use for addressing the homeless situation with short-term emergency housing.
Three sites in the Yuba-Sutter area were chosen as potential locations – a Caltrans-owned parcel near Nicolaus along Highway 70, the state-owned National Guard Armory Building on B Street in Yuba City, and a Caltrans-owned parcel near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 99. After reviewing those sites, Sutter County officials decided the latter is the most feasible and are seeking approval from the Board of Supervisors to work with Caltrans on a lease for the property.
“The location on Colusa Avenue is practical as it can be easily fenced and shielded from view to maintain aesthetics, is close to service providers and is not close to any neighborhoods or schools,” said County Administrator Steven Smith in a staff report.
Sutter County currently does not have a designated safe parking or camping area for homeless individuals. Without one, Smith said, it is likely the county will soon be required to stop enforcement against unauthorized parking and campaign activities.
“Nowhere is ideal because there will always be a NIMBY (“not in my backyard”) issue with such a site, but the problem we are having is that we are nearing a point where we won’t be able to enforce our camping ordinance and continue cleaning up areas where there are camps that may be seen as an eyesore or health hazard unless we have a designated area where we can send them,” Smith said.
On top of that, due to the current public health emergency brought about by COVID-19, Newsom directed counties to shelter as many homeless individuals as possible. With the executive order also came some California Environmental Quality Act exemptions that will help streamline new shelter facility projects.
The state is offering local governments $1 leases on state-owned property, and $650 million in State Emergency Homeless Aid can also be used to build out the sites.
Smith said the highlighted site in East Nicolaus is too remote for such a facility as service providers would have difficulties with regular access to the location. The armory building also poses difficulties due to the facility being used by two US Naval Sea Cadet Corps – though it is a possibility in the future if the Sea Cadets were given or found a better location, Smith said.
Even if supervisors give the go ahead, Smith said, it doesn’t mean the county will begin using the site immediately to house homeless individuals. He said the ultimate goal is to find a different location somewhere outside of town where the homeless population can safely park and camp in the long-term.
Tuesday’s meeting starts at 3 p.m. and will be located inside council chambers at City Hall – 1201 Civic Center Blvd., Yuba City. Because of the ongoing public health emergency, the public will not have an opportunity to attend the meeting in person but can view proceedings in real time at https://bit.ly/3a9m97X.
To view the map of state-owned parcels that could potentially be used for emergency homeless housing, visit https://bit.ly/3cjy8RZ.