Sutter County is considering establishing a new grant program to help small businesses impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and recent restrictions on indoor operations.
If approved by supervisors during today’s meeting, the $300,000 in funding for the small business economic resiliency grant program would come from the nearly $10.3 million in federal funding the county is expected to receive this year through the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation would be responsible for administering the program.
“The intent of the program is to help businesses that must pivot to outdoor dining, in addition to assisting those other businesses that are on the most recent reclosure list, to help mitigate the impact of the closure,” said Brynda Stranix, president and COO of the YSEDC.
Shortly after the initial closure of local businesses in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the YSEDC administered a zero-interest loan program for local businesses in Sutter County, Yuba County and Marysville. Stranix said they administered approximately $575,000 for local businesses at that time.
The main difference with the latest proposal is that the funding would come in the form of grants, meaning the businesses would not have to repay anything. Stranix said there will also be different scoring criteria with the grant program – applications will be ranked by the following: 60 percent on need, 30 percent on economic impact to the community, and 10 percent on location, with preference given to businesses located in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Eligible businesses would be able to receive up to $5,000 through the grant program. Businesses that qualify must have a physical location in the county; have been in business since July 2018; have majority ownership by an individual whose primary residence is within the Yuba-Sutter area; not be a national chain or franchise; and have had at least two employees on payroll during the first quarter of 2020.
“Businesses who qualify would have to prove that their COVID-related expenses are in excess to any federal funding they have already received through programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan. If there is a gap left, then the grants can help fill that gap,” Stranix said. “…If the program is approved, we aren’t sure when they would want to launch it, but we are ready to react immediately.”
Other local jurisdictions currently considering a similar grant program to assist businesses through the COVID-19 closure include Marysville and Yuba County, Stranix said.
The Sutter County Board of Supervisors will consider approving the grant program and hiring the YSEDC to administer the program during a meeting today at 3 p.m. To view the meeting, go to https://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx.