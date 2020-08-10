There’s $600 million worth of federal and state money on the table for jurisdictions throughout California to expand housing options for their homeless populations.
Sutter County supervisors are considering applying for $10 million in grant funding through the California Department of Housing and Community Development’s Homekey Program, which is a statewide effort to rapidly sustain and expand housing for people experiencing homelessness and impacted by COVID-19.
If the plan is approved and grant funding is awarded, the county would purchase a hotel property to convert into permanent housing and wrap-around services for individuals experiencing homelessness in Sutter County.
“Sutter County is currently in process of vetting potential hotel locations to acquire and utilize as permanent housing,” said Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith in a staff report. “Potential partners for the long-term ownership and operation of the site include Habitat for Humanity and Hands of Hope.”
Last month, the CDHCD announced the grant program, which is the next phase in the state’s response to protecting Californians experiencing homelessness who are at high risk for serious illness and are impacted by COVID-19 – the state’s first phase was Project Roomkey, which saw state and local leaders work with the hospitality sector to provide temporary housing to vulnerable or infected homeless individuals during the pandemic.
As part of the Homekey Program, grant funding will be awarded to cities, counties or other local public entities, including housing authorities or federally-recognized tribal governments within the state, to purchase and rehabilitate housing, including hotels, motels, vacant apartment buildings, and other buildings and convert them into interim or permanent, long-term housing.
Of the $600 million available, $550 million will come from the state’s allocation of federal Coronavirus Aid Relief Funds, while the rest will come from the state’s general fund. For the most part, grantees would need to expend the funds by the end of the year.
The state divided jurisdictions into eight regions, with each region having funding reserved on a time-limited basis during the priority application period. CDHCD first began accepting grant applications on July 22.
Smith said the project would have no fiscal impact to the county’s general fund. County staff is recommending supervisors approve the plan and move forward with submitting an application.
Today’s supervisors meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Due to restrictions on large public gatherings, the county is not allowing the public to attend in person. To view the meeting online, go to http://suttercountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx. Comments can be submitted by email to boardclerk@co.sutter.ca.us.