After a little more than two weeks since the last COVID-19 death was reported for the Yuba-Sutter region, another death related to the virus was reported by health officials on Wednesday.
The most recent death related to COVID-19 was a Sutter County resident in their mid-80s who was only partially vaccinated against the virus.
According to the Sutter County COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 226 deaths attributed to the virus in the county. Of those deaths, 84.7 percent were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 62.12 percent of the eligible population in Sutter County is fully vaccinated.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.