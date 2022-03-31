As cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to remain at lower levels than at previous times during the heights of the pandemic, health officials reported one death related to the virus for the past seven days on Wednesday.
The individual who was reported to have died was in their late 80s and was fully vaccinated and boosted.
While breakthrough cases do exist because no vaccine is 100 percent effective, those who are fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 still have a greater chance of not developing severe symptoms or dying.
Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration gave the OK to a second booster of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 50 and older and certain immunocompromised individuals.
“Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns,” the FDA said in a news release Tuesday.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot, visit https://myturn.ca.gov.