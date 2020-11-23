Agricultural production values in Sutter County increased in 2019, with its two leading crops increasing by more than $40 million each.
“The gross value of Sutter County agricultural production for 2019 was $698,680,000,” said Lisa Herbert, Sutter County agricultural commissioner. “This is an increase of $89,622,000 or 14.7% above the 2018 total value.”
The county’s annual crop report, sorting out statistics for the 2019 crop year, was released last week. The top two crops didn’t change in 2019, though the rest of the top six saw changes.
Rice remained the top-ranking crop with a value of $214,145,000, which was an increase of nearly $44.4 million from 2018. A significant increase in acreage (22.3 percent) and a higher value per ton offset a slight decrease in yield for the crop.
Walnuts remained the second-leading crop with a value of $127,526,000 — an increase of nearly $41.6 million from the year before. The increase is attributed to an increase in yield and price.
Other top crops:
– Prunes ended 2019 with a total value of $62,691,000, with increases in acreage, yield and price.
– Processing tomatoes saw a 33.6 percent increase in acreage and a slight increase in price, which resulted in a total value of $51,666,000.
– Clingstone peaches dropped a few places due to decreases in acreage and yield, ending the year with a total value of $49,984,000.
– Rounding out the county’s top 10 crops were nursery products ($41,102,000 total value), almonds ($39,866,000), sunflowers ($14,529,000), beans ($10,293,000), and corn ($8,417,000).
The 2019 crop year was the second-highest year on record, in terms of gross production value. The best year on record was 2014 when gross production value was $726,066,000.
“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for the cooperation of all the growers, organizations and individuals who provided us the data that allows this report to be compiled,” Herbert said.
Sutter County exported to 86 countries around the world last year. The top export countries included China (inshell/shelled walnuts and seeds), Germany (inshell/shelled walnuts), United Arab Emirates (inshell/shelled walnuts and seeds), Turkey (inshell walnuts and seeds), and Italy (inshell walnuts and seeds).
Industrial hemp was also included in the most recent crop report, the first time since cultivation was legalized. Last year, Sutter County registered over 1,600 acres for cultivation. Of those acres, 820 were planted with an additional 180 acres planted for agricultural research. A total of 81 acres were tested and found to exceed the allowable 0.3 percent THC concentration, which required the crop to be destroyed. The crop’s total value was not individually outlined in the report due to insufficient value data provided.
To view the 2019 Sutter County Crop and Livestock Report, go to https://bit.ly/2UI1UYS.