Sutter County recently released information related to the women, infants and children supplemental food program, commonly referred to as WIC.
According to Karrie Spencer, director of the Sutter County WIC program, WIC not only helps provide healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables, but it also offers nutrition education and health information, breastfeeding support and referrals to medical providers and community services.
Those who qualify for WIC can have a low to medium income and must meet any of the following criteria:
– Are pregnant
– Are breastfeeding
– Just had a baby
– Have a child under age 5
“Newly pregnant women, migrant workers, and working families are encouraged to apply,” Spencer said in a statement. “You may qualify for WIC if you receive Medi-Cal, CalFresh (Food Stamps), or Cal WORKS (TANF) benefits. A family of four can earn up to $4,279 before taxes per month and qualify.”
To see if you qualify for WIC and to make an appointment in Sutter County, call 530-822-7224.