Rajvir Sahota, a project specialist for the Sutter County Resource Conservation District, said Friday that the Sutter County Resource Conservation District was awarded a Drought Relief Grant through the California Association of Resource Conservation Districts.
The grants, Sahota said, are for a sum not to exceed $100,000. The terms and agreement of the contract include the teaching and training of underserved farmers about the grant.
“This agreement was effective on May 1, 2023, and will continue until April 30, 2025,” Sahota said. “In the span of those 1 year and 11 months, the Sutter RCD is expected to provide assistance to a number of farmers by helping them with drought related issues. The program goal is to reach a minimum of 150 underserved Punjabi farmers through outreach and get at least 20 to apply for the Cusp Drought Relief Grant Program managed by other organizations.”
Sahota said the “technical assistance target numbers” are to have 15 growers complete a farm business financial plan, five to conduct a marketing plan and five to make a business management plan.
“Sutter County RCD staff will host in-person events, workshops and create grant related plans for farmers,” Sahota said. “This technical assistance will be provided through four workshops that will be hosted by the project manager Karandave Kang and project specialist Rajvir Sahota and will include some help from the local NRCS office to provide information and farm planning that addresses drought related issues.”
Workshops are expected to focus on drought-related issues while providing assistance to underserved Punjabi-American farmers with the application process.