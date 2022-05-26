A town hall is scheduled Tuesday night for residents who are represented by Sutter County District One Supervisor Nick Micheli.
Set to take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the cafeteria of Live Oak Middle School in Live Oak, the town hall will include presentations about the county’s annual goals and priorities, recent accomplishments and current initiatives.
A question and answer session also will be included in the town hall. The event is free and open to the public. Live Oak Middle School is located at 2082 Pennington Rd. in Live Oak.