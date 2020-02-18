Editor’s Note: This is the seventh of a series of eight Q-and-As featuring candidates for local offices. Respondents were given questions with word limits; ellipses are used if a candidate went over the limit. Responses are in the candidates’ own words.
Incumbent Mat Conant faces two challengers – Sarb Thiara and John Buckland – for the District 5 seat on the Sutter County Board of Supervisors. Following are their responses to our questionnaire:
1. Please tell us a little about yourself – you are free to list any background or credentials you feel are relevant.
Conant: I am a fifth generation farmer in California, a third generation farmer in Sutter County and a lifelong Sutter County resident. My wife Lorene is a special education teacher in Live Oak. We’ve been married for 28 years and have two sons.
Thiara: I am an American by choice. I am a farmer and a businessman who has enjoyed success and experienced failure. I have lived the American Dream. I have the energy and determination needed to get Sutter County moving again – to tackle the issues that have plagued our community too long.
Buckland: I’ve lived in District 5 for 45 years. I’m a retired Police Lieutenant from the YCPD and along with my wife Tricia, now own Millennium Kart Racing. I served on the Yuba City Council for 8 years, acting as Mayor twice. I consider myself a Community Servant, not a politician.
2. Homelessness is most often identified as one of the leading concerns of constituents of most districts. What’s your current assessment of the issue?
Thiara: Our response locally and state-wide has been terrible and has made the problem worse. “Housing first” policy is a failure and ignores the root causes – which are mental health and drug use. Not only has government failed to lift people out of homelessness, it has virtually ignored the impact homelessness has on our community, parks and river environment. My plan focuses on treatment, enforcement, and reducing the impact on our neighborhoods.
Buckland: For 24 years, I’ve organized St. Andrew’s Mexico Mission Trip to build homes. This year, in a grassroots effort to assist Sutter County homeless families, we will build “tiny houses” here with young adults over spring break. Partnering with other Sutter County organizations, these “tiny houses” will be donated to provide shelter for 3 homeless families. It won’t solve all of our issues, but it’s a start to helping families who need it.
Conant: There are crazy court rulings that tied our hands from tackling the homeless issue, but I’m proud to say that last year we made huge strides by opening the first Sutter County homeless shelter for people that truly want help, passing a no-camping ordinance and beginning enforcement and clean-ups.
3. Domestic violence crimes make up a large percentage of felony crimes cited in our region. Can and should supervisors do anything to influence this issue? What?
Buckland: After 32 years in law enforcement, I have seen my share of domestic violence crimes. We are fortunate in the Y-S area to have the expertise of Casa De Esperanza to help intervene, but we also need stronger regulations and education for DV prevention. I believe our roles as supervisors are to financially support Casa and to advocate for tougher state laws.
Conant: I’m excited about our new Sheriff and his new community outreach programs. I support Casa de Esperanza, it is a vital place for domestic violence victims. I’m beyond frustrated with how long it has taken the County and the insurance company to settle on the Casa fire incident and begin reconstruction. Fingers were pointed both ways, but the real losers are the women and children victims in our community.
Thiara: Yes. Other counties have established “Domestic Violence Prosecutors” who focus specifically on these crimes – and on preventative actions and protective orders to ensure situations don’t escalate into greater violence. I will work with the DA to establish and fund a dedicated “Domestic Violence Prosecutor” in Sutter County.
4. Housing development stalled with the last recession and has never picked back up. What needs to be done?
Conant: New housing development plans are coming into the City of Yuba City frequently now, along with the proposed annexation of another chunk to the immediate south of the current City limits. That’s where it should be. Building contiguous to existing infrastructure is key. We don’t need leapfrog development in the unincorporated county, and we need to preserve our farmland.
Thiara: Government can’ t build housing ... But they can remove barriers so that builders are able to provide needed housing. The biggest thing government can do is eliminate delays and speed up the process ... The second barrier they can lower is fees. We need to review fees to ensure that we aren’t using development fees as a revenue source. Development fees are supposed to offset public costs of new development ...
Buckland: As the needs of our community tax the current inventory, we need to provide affordable housing to all sectors of our community. Affordable housing is based on individual abilities and grant opportunities to achieve their goals of living in quality housing.
5. Please give us your thoughts on the agriculture/urban interface in Sutter County. How does the county best serve the interests of residential areas and the agriculture that surrounds them?
Thiara: Ag is the heart of our economy – the Yuba-Sutter region is one of the most productive in the world for high-value specialty crops like walnuts, stone fruits, and other crops. We need to preserve ag lands and the nature of our rural communities. Dense development should be near other dense development – which means growing south.
Buckland: In Sutter County currently, the interface between agriculture and urban has a barrier of 300 feet. I believe we need to maintain that barrier to achieve the highest level of agriculture production while protecting the residential community.
Conant: As a fifth generation farmer, preserving ag land is extremely important to me. A recently completed study found the economic impact of ag is $1.5 billion annually to Sutter County alone! Any development near farmland must have a buffer area and take into account the needs of the nearby farmers. As the only farmer on the Board, I strive to be a voice for our ag community in all projects.
6. Why are you the best person for this position; or what distinguishes you from your opponent(s); or what will your priorities be, if elected?
Buckland: I have the experience, knowledge and servant-spirit to lead District 5 into the future. During my tenure as a Yuba City Council member I served on more than 15 regional boards, honing the skills necessary for this position. Public Safety is my highest priority, and for me, that includes Flood Control, First Responder Staffing, Homelessness Impacts and Transportation. I will work tirelessly to make improvements in these areas. I would truly appreciate your vote, so together, we can improve Sutter County. I would truly appreciate your vote so that together, we can improve Sutter County.
Conant: During my first term, I fought to raise deputy pay and morale. I’m proud to say Sutter County is now a place deputies want to work. We began to pay down the pension liability, completed a homeless shelter and took action to remove squatters from our levees and public spaces. I’m a 15 year veteran volunteer firefighter, former Board Member and Past President at East Nicolaus High School and Browns Elementary, served 30 years on the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau Board and I currently sit on more committees than any other Supervisor. I’d be honored to have your vote again! www.nutsforconant.com
Thiara: I have the energy to tackle problems that have lingered far too long: homelessness, roads, levees, crime, wild fires. We can’t afford leaders who sit quietly while Sacramento takes our water, dumps prisoners in our communities or raises our taxes to pay for things we don’t want or need. I will speak out and I’m not afraid to make a mistake or admit when I do. We can’t afford quiet leaders while our communities, values and livelihoods are threatened. My experience in business and community show that I am qualified, but it is my energy and passion that set me apart.