Nearly a month after a series of severe winter storms impacted parts of the northern and central valley, additional counties in California – including Sutter County – are now eligible to apply for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program.

Other eligible counties include Amador, Contra Costa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Inyo, Madera, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo, Solano, Stanislaus, Tehama and Tuolumne.

