Members of the Sutter County Employees Association – Local #1 have been operating without a contract since the start of the year as negotiations with the county have been ongoing since last June.
More than 70 county employees attended a Sutter County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday to ask elected officials for help getting the negotiations over the finish line and to provide those represented by the union with what they see as a living wage.
Melissa Jenkins, a Sutter County Health and Human Services employee and union board member, said union members have basically only seen a 2.5 percent increase overall in wages over the last 10 years, which has not kept up with the rising cost of living.
“We just want to communicate with the board directly to show them who we are so that they can see us as people and not just as employees,” Jenkins said before the meeting. “Our hope is that we’ll see some movement from the board and for them to put more of an effort forward in allowing us to start making a living wage.”
County positions that are represented by the association include general, supervisory and professional employees, she said. A total of nine people spoke in support of the association during the public comment of Tuesday’s board meeting, though many others packed the chambers and entranceway.
Jeff Griffith, a county employee for almost 17 years, said negotiations have been ongoing for some time now and urged the board to recognize that county employees are the greatest asset the county has at its disposal. He said it’s been many years since employees have received a raise in the county, and when compared to other surrounding counties, local employees are lagging behind.
Susan Johnson, a county employee, said the board should find a way to approve a cost of living increase for employees the same way they were able to approve new positions and revised or reclassified positions – since February 2019, she said, the board has approved 20 new positions and 120 or more revised positions.
She said more than 100 workers in her department were reclassified last May based on recommendations from a merit system the county used, and that came along with additional duties for the employees without higher pay, resulting in some of them having to rely on public assistance.
She said the county completed its own compensation study last September that showed positions at the top of the county were aligned with other counties, though employees at the lower end were behind on the pay scale by as much as 3-10 percent.
“This has created a wider divide between the employees near the top and the employees at the bottom. We are asking you to think about the employees who do the county business and how to help them. These employees are your office workers, your custodians, groundkeepers, maintenance guys, road crew, mental health workers and eligibility staff for public assistance programs. We are asking you to recognize their contribution to making Sutter County a great county,” Johnson said. “…I’m asking for your help; we are asking for your help to find a way to improve pay for your employees. When we all come up, we all succeed.”
Supervisors did not respond to the comments following the closing of the public comment portion of the meeting.
Steve Smith, county administrator and labor negotiator, declined to comment following the remarks made by union members during Tuesday’s meeting.