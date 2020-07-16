Small businesses located within Sutter County that have been impacted by the latest COVID-19 mandates will be eligible to apply for grants worth up to $10,000 each.
Sutter County supervisors approved the program during a recent meeting, committing to at least $600,000 in grants. Officials plan to utilize the nearly $10.3 million in federal funding the county is expected to receive through the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“The board has a history of supporting local businesses,” said Sutter County Administrator Steve Smith. “The most recent example is the $250,000 emergency small business loan program. That program supported local businesses at the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown, well before any federal money was pushed out to business owners. The board approved that program and money was provided to businesses within a week. However, the board sees a clear need to do even more.”
Prior to the meeting, the proposal was to use $300,000 of the federal funding to support the grant program, but supervisors decided to double the commitment. The funding is meant to support any small businesses within the county that were impacted by the governor’s latest mandate, which includes restaurants, bars, gyms, hair salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors and family entertainment businesses, among others.
“The board wants to help as many businesses as possible and provide an amount of funding that is significant,” Smith said. “That can help cover mortgage/rent payments, or the cost of making modifications to allow a business to continue operating.”
The Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation will be tasked with administering the program. YSEDC President Brynda Stranix said her team will collect and review applications from qualified businesses between July 20-31.
Applications will be ranked by the following: 60 percent on need, 30 percent on economic impact to the community, and 10 percent on location. Smith said a slight scoring advantage will be given to businesses located in the unincorporated parts of the county.
“My guess is the majority of businesses will still be in Yuba City,” he said.
In order to qualify, businesses must have a physical location in the county; have been in business since July 2018; have majority ownership by an individual whose primary residence is within the Yuba-Sutter area; not be a national chain or franchise; and have had at least two employees on payroll during the first quarter of 2020.
Businesses would also have to prove that their COVID-related expenses are in excess of any federal funding they may have already received through programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
Stranix said a link will be posted to the YSEDC website (ysedc.org) on Monday where interested businesses can apply for a grant. For more information, email ysedc@ysedc.org or call 751-8555.
Sutter County supervisors are also considering approving a $10,000 grant to the Yuba City Downtown Business Association to help purchase equipment allowing for the expansion of outside dining for Plumas Street restaurants.
“At this point, with a second wave of business closings/modifications per the governor’s order, it is a matter of survival for a lot of businesses,” Smith said. “The board doesn’t agree with the governor’s one-size-fits-all approach and believes it is unfair to most businesses. The governor has made it clear that whether or not a local jurisdiction agrees, he will enforce with state-level agencies such as ABC and CalOSHA to penalize local businesses that require state licensing in any form.”
Other jurisdictions
The city of Marysville is also considering establishing a program to assist businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a (Community Development Block Grant) Economic Development grant on the 7/21 agenda that includes a grant component for small businesses,” said City Manager Marti Brown.
Russ Brown, public information officer for Yuba County, said the county does not plan on establishing a grant program for small businesses impacted by COVID until the federal CARES Act funding has been approved.
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris said the city is expecting to receive a little under $900,000 in CARES Act funding, but those funds will likely be dedicated to covering some of the city’s shortfalls they expect to experience due to the ongoing pandemic.