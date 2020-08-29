Sutter County officials have submitted plans for up to $302,225 in grant funding that, if approved, would expand resources for homeless individuals by providing additional COVID-19 isolation trailers and upgrades to the Better Way Emergency Homeless Shelter.
The federal government made available approximately $18.7 million in new funds — the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response Round 1 — to help California jurisdictions through the ongoing pandemic. The county was allocated $97,457 of that, but in order to utilize it officials needed to submit plans on how it would be used and how it would fit certain criteria. The plan is to purchase up to four new trailers for homeless individuals who test positive for or are at highest risk of COVID-19.
There are currently eight isolation trailers located at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds that are being designated for at-risk or infected homeless individuals. The plan for the trailers after the pandemic is to find a suitable permanent location that can help house homeless individuals — Health and Human Services and Habitat for Humanity are in the process of finding a permanent location.
“It is Sutter County’s responsibility to remain in compliance with non-congregate sheltering and/or isolation requirements for COVID-19 affected homeless populations as set forth by the state to protect the health and safety of the community and as attested to by the Yuba-Sutter Health Officer, to provide sufficient non-congregate shelter for 15 percent of Sutter County’s homeless population, which is 44 persons of a total 721 Point in Time homeless count regionally for Sutter and Yuba counties,” said Nancy O’Hara, director of Health and Human Services.
In addition to that, the county submitted a funding request for a similar grant — the Community Development Block Grant Program Income — in the amount of $204,750 that would be used to improve and add an HVAC system at the Better Way shelter.
At risk and infected homeless individuals have been staying in the trailers, at Better Way and in hotel rooms for COVID-19 sheltering — nearly $200,000 was awarded to the county to help fund hotel rooms. O’Hara said trailers and space rental are more economical than hotel rooms for non-congregate sheltering and will continue to provide for homeless sheltering once the public health emergency subsides.
“The goal is to transition non-congregate sheltering as much as possible out of hotel rooms and into trailers and Better Way,” she said.
At a recent meeting, Sutter County supervisors gave the go-ahead to Health and Human Services to submit plans and funding requests for the two grants. The California Department of Housing and Community Development is in charge of determining whether or not the funding will be approved.
The application is due Aug. 31, with funding approvals expected 4-6 weeks after application is received, O’Hara said.