Sutter County firefighters spent about four hours fighting back flames Wednesday night that left an uninhabited house a total loss.
The 1,500-square-foot house in the 6800 block of Highway 20 was full of debris and storage items, Sutter County Fire Chief John Shalowitz said, making it harder for personnel to fight amidst the already-hot temperatures.
Firefighters arrived around 4 p.m. and cleared it around 8 p.m.
The home was one of a small group of farmworker houses, Shalowitz said. No one was injured.
Firefighters were able to save some of the building but it was still a near-total loss due to fire and water damage to the attic and walls.
The department had mutual aid assistance from Yuba City and Meridian fire departments.
The cause is still under investigation and despite a fire at an abandoned home last weekend, Shalowitz said it’s not part of any trend.