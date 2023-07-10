Officials with Sutter County announced that four seats for two different fire districts in Sutter County are scheduled to be included in the Nov. 7 election.
According to officials, there are two director seats for the Meridian Fire District and two for the Sutter Basin Fire District that will be on the ballot.
Sutter County officials said the first day to obtain Declaration of Candidacy forms is July 17 at 7 a.m. and the last day to file is Aug. 11 by 3:30 p.m.
Candidate filing forms will be available at the Elections Office, located at 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City.
For more information, contact the Elections Office at 530-822-7122.