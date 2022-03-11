On Thursday night, the Sutter County Republican Central Committee heard presentations from area candidates running in the upcoming June 7 primary and officially endorsed a handful of those that spoke and some who weren’t in attendance.
While a good portion of those running in the primary are unopposed, there were some seeking an endorsement from the Republican organization who will be facing an opponent.
The committee previously endorsed Doug LaMalfa, U.S. House of Representatives; James Gallagher, California State Assembly; and Brandon Barnes, Sutter County Sheriff.
After listening to candidates running for local offices on Thursday night, the committee made its final decision on other endorsements for the upcoming election, said Lloyd Leighton, chairman of the Sutter County Republican Central Committee.
They include Mike Ziegenmeyer, Sutter County Board of Supervisors District Three; Todd Retzloff, Sutter County Assessor; Nate Black, Sutter County Auditor-Controller; Tom Reusser, Sutter County Superintendent of Schools; Amanda Hopper, Sutter County District Attorney; and Nicholas Valencia, Sutter County Treasurer-Tax Collector.
Reusser, who as of Thursday night was running unopposed in the June 7 primary and is hopeful of a second term, said this was his first time seeking an endorsement from any political organization.
During his presentation, he highlighted the progress Sutter County Superintendent of Schools has made during his time there and in the midst of shutdowns and regulations related to COVID-19.
“I’m finishing my first term and it was an interesting term. After the first year, we have a pandemic and schools and (the) pandemic has not been good. I’m just going to put it bluntly. It was bad,” Reusser said. “And things are going in a good positive direction, I’m excited about it. But when I came in, my push was with my staff is we’re going to do what’s best for kids. We’re going to support our districts and we’re going to be positive members of this community and we have done that, without a doubt.”
He said his biggest vision for improvement has been vocational education.
“We have done a phenomenal job with that,” Reusser said. “We have brought a lot of money in, in grants, between 3 and 4 million dollars into the community. My office, out of our general fund, we contribute to those programs an extra million a year because I think that’s the right thing to do.”
He also discussed the will it took to keep places such as Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center open during COVID-19 pandemic closures.
“I had to put more than 2 million dollars out of my budget just to keep it open with no students. It hurt. It hurt bad,” Reusser said. “But I will say, we just opened up. … There’s a group of seventh and eighth graders from Arbuckle that missed out. So they’re up there right now, having the time of their life. And we’ve had no problems and that’s the neat thing. So we’ve had anywhere from 150 to 200, maybe 225 students each week in the last five weeks and it’s great to have it up and running again.”
Sutter County District Attorney race
While most of the candidates, such as Reusser, are running unopposed, for Sutter County District Attorney, both candidates in the June 7 election spoke Thursday night seeking an endorsement – current Sutter County District Attorney Hopper and Butte County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Dupre.
Hopper said before she took over as Sutter County DA, she observed how some in the community were treated differently by the legal system.
“I began my career as a prosecutor in the Sutter County District Attorney’s office and for years I watched how different people, different cases, were treated differently or treated specially if they or they’re family knew the district attorney,” Hopper said. “They were given special access to the elected DA and cases were handled differently for powerful, popular and political people. I promised not to play that game and I haven’t.”
Hopper said when she took office that those kinds of people expected “business as usual” from her. As a result, she said she shut her door to those conversations and became more unavailable.
“My closed door ruffled feathers. And that’s OK, because I did what I promised to do and what I did and what I continue to do is handle cases and run my office without having those types of interactions,” Hopper said. “… My job and my office, we actually can’t communicate with people when they want to know about what we do, that’s unethical. I can’t talk to nonparties about a case and I certainly can’t have someone tell me how to handle a case.”
Hopper said she was proud of the growth within the office and her accomplishments. Those included improvements in communication with the courts and law enforcement and the overall safety of the community.
“I created a cold case homicide unit and that has resulted in the submission of two cold case murders from Sutter County to federal U.S. attorneys,” Hopper said. “We’re awaiting extradition on those murderers so that they can be brought here and prosecuted for the murders that they committed in Sutter County decades ago. I created a public integrity unit so our office could fulfill its duty to investigate and prosecute officials. I also created the Bi-County Officer-Involved Shooting Team.”
Dupre, who said she has been an attorney for 25 years, said as she begins her 18th year as a prosecutor, she has handled various types of criminal cases. She also said she was part of the team looking into Pacific Gas and Electric Co. and its involvement with the Camp fire.
“I personally presented every bit of death evidence for all 84 victims who died in that Camp fire,” Dupre said. “And we were successful in front of the grand jury, we did get convictions. And I also wrote the briefs in the appellate court that successfully, so far, it’s going to go up to the Supreme Court, but PG&E is trying to block the release of the grand jury transcripts and I personally wrote the briefs that was successful in allowing those to be released.”
On Thursday night, she said she wanted to focus on courage.
“It takes courage to be a district attorney, to make the tough calls as to whether or not to file a case and know that your decision is going to affect many lives. To go to trial. To stand in front of a jury and ask victims and witnesses to relive some of the worst moments of their lives,” Dupre said. “To set aside your own feelings and emotions and never let them see you cry. To sit with the next of kin and explain that life in prison no longer means life. To explain to law enforcement and victims that we believe them, but under the state of the laws, we don’t have the admissible evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
“The courage to dismiss a case when the evidence is changed or you’ve gotten additional evidence, or the law’s changed, and you can no longer prove your case or the evidence indicates you have the wrong person. To have the courage to always do what’s right and ethical and to follow the law even when that’s not popular. I have that courage and I’ve proven it in my over 17-year career.”
Dupre also said it takes courage to reevaluate and grow. She specifically mentioned that she ran for Sutter County District Attorney eight years ago as a Democrat.
“At that time I was registered as a Democrat. Several years ago, I left the Democratic Party and I registered as an independent. And as I prepared to run again for district attorney, I reevaluated everything,” Dupre said. “During my time as an independent, I basically voted Republican. And yes, I voted to recall (Gov.) Gavin Newsom. I voted Republican to replace him. I would do it again. … But I realized that my values more closely matched those of the Republican Party. So, I had the courage of my convictions and registered as a Republican.”
Dupre said if she is elected as Sutter County’s next district attorney she will reestablish communication with law enforcement agencies and other county and city departments, something she saw as a departure from how Hopper has handled her time as district attorney.
“We can’t do our jobs in a vacuum in the district attorney’s office,” Dupre said. “Law enforcement can’t do their job in a vacuum without the district attorney’s office. We all need to work together, especially in the face of incredibly unfavorable laws that are being passed. So, we must reestablish communication with law enforcement.”
After private discussions later in the meeting, Hopper was endorsed by the Sutter County Republican Central Committee.
No endorsement for District Two
During Thursday night’s meeting, the Sutter County Republican Central Committee also heard from Sutter County District Two candidate Courtney Ortega, a Yuba City resident. She is running against incumbent Dan Flores, who also is Marysville’s Community Development director.
Ortega said she is a member of the Yuba-Sutter Freedom Coalition, which meets at the Church of Glad Tidings in Live Oak and has videos on its site shared by many in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement. The coalition also has hosted several speakers loosely associated with QAnon, including Bishop Leon Benjamin, former General Michael Flynn and others.
QAnon is a general term for a set of internet conspiracy theories that allege, falsely, that the world is run by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles, according to a recent New York Times overview of the movement.
“QAnon followers believe that this cabal includes top Democrats like President Joseph R. Biden Jr., Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and George Soros, as well as a number of entertainers and Hollywood celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres and religious figures including Pope Francis and the Dalai Lama,” the New York Times reported. “Many of them also believe that, in addition to molesting children, members of this group kill and eat their victims to extract a life-extending chemical called adrenochrome.”
The group also has branched out with other unproven claims such as the belief that John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive.
What once was considered to be a fringe movement has recently garnered more mainstream attention after those who identified themselves as members of QAnon took part in the storming of the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and have been charged with violent crimes, including kidnappings, assassination plots and the 2019 murder of a mafia boss in New York, the New York Times reported.
The Church of Glad Tidings and the Freedom Coalition also have played host to California militia meetings, something Ortega said she was not associated with.
“I attend Glad Tidings church, that is my church where I go,” Ortega said. “I also work as an administrative assistant there doing community outreach for … the Freedom Coalition, so it’s a Constitutional watchdog program that focuses on lobbying government. So, I’m not involved with the militia that meets out there.”
During her presentation to the committee, Ortega outlined her background and experience. She said she earned a political science degree from the University of Oregon and was a former staffer in the Oregon Legislature.
“I also lobbied some bills for my university and after that I went into the Peace Corps. I taught English in the Peace Corps in Ethiopia. I have spent a lot of my career actually in education with early intervention, teaching kiddos,” Ortega said. “A couple years ago, I moved to Yuba City and I’ve since then been married here. Me and my husband, we have a new baby. But I’ve really really loved this area of California, I’ve really put down roots here.”
Ortega then outlined her involvement with the Church of Glad Tidings and the Freedom Coalition.
“And I started working about a year and a half ago in community outreach for the Church of Glad Tidings and I work a lot here in the community with the board of supervisors, city council, different school boards and other organizations here,” she said. “In addition, our organization, which is a ministry, Freedom Coalition, it’s a watchdog organization for the government based on Constitutional principles. We have 11 different chapters throughout the state, so 11 different county chapters. And we’ve really been able to do some amazing things throughout the state on a county by county grassroots level as far as influencing local politics to become more Constitutional in the way they go about different policies.”
Ortega credited the organization for persuading local leaders to reopen chamber meetings that were closed due to COVID-19 concerns. She also said the organization lobbied to end local state of emergencies related to the deadly virus and resolutions to ban local mandates.
“We did some great work as far as really trying to limit local government and how they viewed medical mandates throughout the counties,” Ortega said.
She said she decided to run against Flores because of her experience working with county officials.
“To be honest, I was very disappointed in my own experience being a constituent, being a community member and the level of receptiveness that I received,” Ortega said. “I received a lot of lip service. I did not receive, it seems like, a lot of genuine feedback or people who were actually interested in working with me.”
Ortega later also claimed that because of Flores’ position with the city of Marysville, that he did not have Sutter County’s best interests in mind.
“In addition as time has gone on, the incumbent for my neighborhood district seems less and less, to me, sincere about my neighborhood district and our county,” she said. “And that’s why I’m here. I can’t sit by and allow somebody to run unopposed who I feel so strongly against. I expect to win and I expect to create an atmosphere of Constitutional leadership, accountability and community representation, which is what I felt this board lacked in some ways when I was working with them.”
Ortega said if she is elected, she would like to address the county budget and “frivolous spending.” She also highlighted the fact that local governments are some of the major employers in the area and would like to shift that dynamic.
“I think we need more industry in the area,” Ortega said. “We need to look at bringing more industry into the area so that we’re not funding everybody out of other people’s paychecks. We can really improve the economy that way.”
Ortega also wants to focus on homelessness in Sutter County because she said the issue has not been dealt with properly.
“I think that this needs everybody’s full attention to really clean up the area and really provide real rehabilitation for folks in the area,” she said.
Ortega said along with supporting local law enforcement, she also would like to continue to support local downtown businesses and create a “thriving atmosphere.”
Ultimately, the Sutter County Republican Central Committee decided not to endorse Ortega or any candidate running as supervisor for Sutter County District Two.