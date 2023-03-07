Officials with Sutter Superior Court announced Tuesday that the court is now accepting applications for those interested in serving on the 2023/24 Grand Jury.
According to the court, the purpose of the Grand Jury is to “investigate the operations of various officers, departments and agencies of local government including city and county offices, school districts and special districts.”
The Grand Jury is intended to be an “independent body” that will act as a “watchdog agency” with broad access to public officials, employees, records and information, officials said. In essence, the Grand Jury is meant to hold government officials or agencies accountable.
A voluntary service, the Grand Jury should consist of “concerned citizens working together to make our community better and ensure that our tax dollars are spent appropriately,” officials said.
The term for the 2023/24 Grand Jury will begin after July 1 and end on June 30, 2024. Any given member is expected to commit about four to 10 hours per week to the Grand Jury.
To qualify as a member of the Grand Jury, candidates must have lived in Sutter County for at least one year, be a U.S. citizen, be at least 18 years old and have sufficient fluency in English.
Those Interested can submit a Grand Jury application, which is on the Sutter Superior Court website at www.sutter.courts.ca.gov.
“Upon acceptance of the application, interested parties will be summoned for a Grand Jury interview before final approval,” officials said.